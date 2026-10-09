Kia expands buyback programme across ICE, EV, Hybrid products; Assures 75% residual value in 3 years

South Korean automaker Kia has expanded its assured buyback programme to cover its internal combustion engine (ICE), hybrid and electric vehicle (EV) portfolio. Under the expanded programme, eligible customers can receive an assured residual value of up to 75 per cent for ICE models and up to 70 per cent for EVs after three years of ownership.

Kia India has expanded its assured buyback programme across ICE, hybrid and EV models, offering residual values up to 75% and 70%, respectively, after three years of ownership

The initiative aims to provide customers with greater certainty regarding their vehicles’ future resale value while simplifying the process of exchanging or upgrading to another model. By determining the vehicle’s assured future value at the time of purchase, the programme is designed to help customers make informed financial decisions and plan their ownership journey with greater transparency, subject to the applicable terms and conditions.

Kia Products included in Assured Buyback Programme

The programme covers several models in Kia India’s lineup, including the Sonet, Syros, new Seltos, Carens, Carens Clavis and Sorento, across eligible powertrain options such as petrol, diesel, CNG, hybrid and electric. Additionally, customers purchasing eligible ICE models can choose ownership periods of three, four or five years, while EV buyers can select tenure options of three or four years. The programme also offers annual mileage limits of 10,000 km, 15,000 km or 20,000 km, with cumulative usage of up to 1,00,000 km over the selected ownership period.

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These options allow customers to select a plan suited to their driving patterns, intended ownership duration and future vehicle upgrade requirements. The assured buyback programme will be available through authorised Kia dealerships. Eligible customers can enrol in a suitable plan at the time of purchasing their vehicle. At the end of the selected tenure, they can avail the assured buyback value in accordance with the programme agreement and its applicable terms and conditions.

“By expanding our assured buyback programme with industry best resale value of up to 75% on ICE and up to 70% for EV in 3 years, we are enabling eligible customers to understand their vehicle’s assured residual value at the outset and plan their ownership journey with greater confidence. The initiative reflects our commitment to building enduring customer relationships and delivering consistent value from the first purchase through to the next exchange or upgrade," Atul Sood, Vice President- Sales and Marketing, Kia India, stated.

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