2024 World Car of the Year awards: Who won what

The 2024 World Car Awards have been presented at the New York Auto Show and electric vehicles dominated the winners list. Kia EV9, the electric SUV with a unique design and impressive performance has bagged double crowns at the awards, while Hyundai, BMW, Toyota and Volvo bagged awards in other different segments.

More than 100 motoring journalists from 29 countries across the world tested 38 different cars to choose the best among them for different segments. The Kia EV9 dominated in multiple segments, while overall, the electric cars have dominated the show. The cars that competed at the award show had three models which are on sale in India - BYD Atto 3, BYD Seal and Citroen C3 Aircross.

Here is a list of the cars that won the awards in different segments at the 2024 World Car Awards.