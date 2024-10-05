Kia EV9 vs BMW iX: Battle of the behemoths, specs, features and prices compared

Kia recently introduced it's all-electric flagship SUV, the Kia EV9 in the GT-Line trim only in India. The SUV comes to the Indian markets in a completely built-up (CBU) format and costs start at ₹1.29 crore (ex-showroom). It directly competes with the large luxury SUVs on sale in India such as the BMW iX which starts at ₹1.39 crores (ex-showroom).

With the growth in demand for electric vehicles (EVs) in India, luxury automakers are stepping up their game. Two of the most highly anticipated electric SUVs in the Indian market, the Kia EV9 and the BMW iX, both pack a punch when it comes to performance, features and comfort. Here’s a closer look at how the stack up against each other.

Kia EV9 vs BMW iX: Specifications

The Kia EV9 comes with a 99.8 kWh battery, offering a driving range of around 561 kilometers. In terms of power, the EV9’s motor produces approximately 378 bhp and 700 Nm of torque, enabling a quick acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in just about 5.3 seconds. For charging, the EV9 can go from 10 to 80 per cent battery in just 24 minutes using fast charging upto 350 kW.

On the other hand, the BMW iX is powered by a 105.2 kWh battery, delivering a maximum range of 635 kilometers under ideal conditions. The iX produces 516 bhp and 765 Nm of torque, which allows it to go from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.6 seconds. Charging the iX from 10 to 80 per cent takes about 35 minutes via DC fast charging at 195 kW.

Kia EV9 vs BMW iX: Design and features

The Kia EV9 is a very large, seven-seater electric SUV, built with families in mind. Its boxy design, large dimensions and bold lines give it a traditional SUV look. Inside, the EV9 offers a spacious cabin with three rows of seating. The second row gets captain seats and the third gets a 60:40 split bench accommodating seven people in total.

The dashboard is fitted with two large 12.3-inch screens that make up the panoramic digital cockpit, including the driver's display as well as the infotainment systems. There are modern conveniences such as vehicle-to-load (V2L),3-zone climate control, a cooled wireless charger, 27 ADAS features and a Meridian sound system.

The BMW iX, in contrast, combines futuristic styling with BMW’s characteristic design. It gets soft and aerodynamic styling with the iconic kidney grille. The interior is all about luxury and high-tech features. The iX has a 14.9-inch curved infotainment screen and a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display. However, the iX only seats five occupants.

The iX also boasts cutting-edge features, including gesture control, a panoramic sunroof, frameless doors, a Harman Kardon sound system and air suspension. The iX also gets park assist, lane departure warning, collision warning and other ADAS kit features.

Kia EV9 vs BMW iX: Pricing

In terms of pricing, the Kia EV9 costs ₹1.29 crore in India and comes only in a GT-Line variant. Given its large size, seven-seater configuration, and futuristic tech, it offers excellent value for those looking for a premium electric SUV with family-friendly features.

The BMW iX, on the other hand, is priced at ₹1.39 crore for the xDrive40 variant. While it’s slightly more expensive than the expected base model of the EV9, the iX carries the BMW badge, which stands for luxury, superior driving dynamics, and cutting-edge technology.

