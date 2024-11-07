Kia Clavis officially teased for Indian market. Check expected features, engine

Kia India is all set to introduce yet another SUV, and it has revealed the first glimpse of the product. Expected to be named as the Kia Clavis, the new SUV will sit between the Kia Sonet and the Seltos . Interestingly, this will create a unique segment on its own as no other product that sits between the sub compact and the compact SUV segment.

Terming the Clavis as ‘a new species of SUV’, Kia India has stated that the upcoming SUV has been indigenously designed grounds up with inspiration from unrealized needs of Indian customers. Here’s a quick look at what to expect from the upcoming Kia Clavis.

Kia Clavis: Design

Kia India has recently shared the first teaser of the upcoming Kia Clavis, revealing its design elements. Kia India stated that the SUV will embody modern design aesthetics inspired by both Kia EV9 and the Carnival Limousine, which were recently launched in theIndian market. Interestingly, the Kia Clavis will be the first India made SUV to feature the company’s Design 2.0 philosophy under the company’s Kia 2.0 strategy.

While not much has been revealed about the upcoming Kia Clavis, first sketches of the SUV reveal its uniquely designed side and the rear profile. At the side, unlike the current SUV, the Clavis will feature a more RV like design, similar to what has been seen with the Kia Carens.

The side profile sketches of theKia Clavis reveal that the SUV will feature a flat roof while also featuring flush style door handles. Meanwhile, at the rear, the Clavis will have a flat boot lid with L-shaped tail light mounted on the upper half of the boot. Overall the Kia Clavis looks like a RV with its boxy shape and flat surfaces.

Previous spy shots have revealed that the SUV will come with vertically stacked projector headlamps with LED units and vertical LED Daytime Running Lamps. The spy shots have also revealed that there would be a high-mounted stop lamp and brake lamps are placed in the bumper.

The spy shots have confirmed that certain design features bear a resemblance to Kia's top-end electric vehicle, theEV9, particularly the rear tail lights. The SUV will be equipped with roof rails, although it remains unclear whether they serve a practical purpose or are purely aesthetic. Expect the Kia Clavis to get noticeably larger windows for a spacious and open cabin. Additionally, the vehicle will sport a fresh set of four-spoke alloy wheels on the sides.

Kia Clavis: Features

The Kia Calvis will be offered as a more premium model to the Kia Sonet. However it will be placed under the Kia Seltos, so expect the Kia Clavis to get a mixed bag of features. While the spy shots have already confirmed the all round LED lighting for the Clavis, the interior is expected to feature some premium elements as well.

To begin with, the Kia Clavis is expected to get a two-spoke, flat-bottom, multifunction steering wheel and a twin-screen setup on the dashboard. While the two spoke steering wheel will be new, the twin screen setup is found in other Kia models as well.

Other notable features to be expected include electric sunroof, 360-degree camera, automatic wipers, smartphone connectivity and a premium audio system.

Kia Clavis: Powertrain

The Kia Clavis is expected to be available with both petrol and EV powertrains. The engine options may consist of a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine provides a power output of 118 bhp and a torque of 172 Nm.

For petrol variants, transmission choices include a 6-speed iMT and a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic, while for diesel variants, options include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic. Additionally, there will be a naturally aspirated petrol engine available, which will contribute to reducing the starting price of the Clavis. This engine could either be the 1.5-litre unit from the Seltos or the 1.2-litre unit from the Sonet.

