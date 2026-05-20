Kia Carnival vs MG M9: Which premium MPV should you buy in India?

The MPV segment has grown to prominence in the Indian automotive market, especially when it comes to the premium and luxury segment. Petrol and diesel MPVs existed in the market; however, the recent developments in the automotive sector in India have led to hybrid and electric MPVs coming to the fore. The premium MPV segment has plenty of customers, but the choices come down to broadly two options: the Kia Carnival and the MG M9. Let’s see which premium MPV you should buy in India:

India's premium MPV segment offers two major choices: the diesel-powered Kia Carnival at ₹ 59.42 lakh and the fully electric MG M9 priced at ₹ 75.90 lakh, both offering extensive luxury features.

Kia Carnival vs MG M9: Powertrain

The Kia Carnival is powered by a single engine option, which is the 2.2L turbocharged diesel engine producing 190.4 bhp and 440 Nm of torque, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission, whereas the MG M9 is equipped with an advanced 90-kWh NMC battery, which sends power to an electric motor churning out 241.65 bhp and 350 Nm of torque, delivering a range of 548 km.

Kia Carnival vs MG M9: Features

The Kia Carnival is equipped with features including a 12-way power driver’s seat with four-way lumbar support, front seats with ventilation and heating function, second-row captain seats with slide and ventilation function, a four-spoke leatherette wrapped steering wheel, electrically sliding doors, rain-sensing wipers, paddle shifters and a wide dual electric sunroof, among others.

The MG M9, on the other hand, is equipped with features including Presidential Seats with 16-way adjustment, 8 massage settings, heating and ventilation, a dual sunroof, the 64-colour ambient lighting, a 13- speaker sound system (including subwoofer and amplifier), the Intelligent Arm Rest which controls massage, ventilation and heating features of the second-row seats, cognac brown leather and suede wrapped seats, flexible storage space of up to 1720 litres, and a 55 litre frunk, among others.

(Also Read: 5 seven-seater SUVs I would buy in India for long weekend trips with family)

Kia Carnival vs MG M9: Safety

The Kia Carnival boasts eight airbags, a 360-degree camera, electronic stability control (ESC), front and rear parking sensors, hill-start assist control and Level 2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) features, including forward collision-avoidance assist, lane keeping and departure assist, smart cruise control with stop and go and blind-spot view monitor, among other features.

The MG M9 boasts a five-star Euro NCAP safety rating. Additionally, it gets safety features such as seven airbags, a 360-degree camera, a tyre pressure monitoring system, an electronic parking brake with auto hold and Level 2 ADAS features, among others.

Kia Carnival vs MG M9: Price

The Kai Carnival is currently priced at ₹59.42 lakh (ex-showroom), whereas the MG M9 is priced at ₹75.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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