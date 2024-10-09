Kia Carnival Limousine launched: Things you should know

Kia India recently launched a new generation of the Carnival in the Indian market. The manufacturer has radically changed where the new Carnival sits in terms of market positioning. It is now positioned between the Toyota Innova Hycross and Toyota Vellfire . Here are things that one should know about the new Kia Carnival.

Kia Carnival Limousine: Features

The 2024 Carnival is equipped with an impressive array of features, including dual panoramic curved displays that consist of a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen offering wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, paired with a corresponding 12.3-inch digital driver’s display. Additionally, it boasts a 12-speaker Bose sound system and an 11-inch heads-up display (HUD). Noteworthy features also encompass powered and ventilated seating in both the first and second rows, wireless phone charging capabilities, three-zone climate control, and electrically operated sliding doors, along with advanced connected car functionality.

Kia Carnival Limousine: Design and dimensions

The Carnival now boasts an all-new design that is completely different from the K4 version that was showcased at the Auto Expo 2023. Instead, the design is now more in line with the SUVs that the brand sells. In terms of dimensions, the Carnival measures 5,155 mm in length, 1,995 mm in width and 1,775 mm in height with roof rails. It has a wheelbase of 3,090 mm.

Kia Carnival Limousine: Specs

The 2024 Kia Carnival is equipped with a 2.2-litre diesel engine that produces 190 bhp and 441 Nm of torque. This engine is paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and features a front-wheel drive configuration. The same engine was utilized in the previous model. Notably, while the Indian market is limited to the diesel variant, international versions also offer a 3.5L V6 petrol engine option

Kia Carnival Limousine: Price

Kia Carnival is only being sold in one variant and it is priced at ₹63.90 lakh ex-showroom. The price is on the higher side because the MPV comes to the Indian market as a CKD or a Completely Knocked-down unit.

