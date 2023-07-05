Kia Carnival, EV9 electric SUV to launch in India soon, hints Korean carmaker

Korean auto giant Kia is likely to launch the new generation Carnival premium MPV and the EV9 electric SUV in India in the next two years. The carmaker said it plans to launch three new models in the country, out of which two will be electric vehicles, by 2025. Kia made this announcement while unveiling the Seltos facelift SUV in Delhi on Tuesday, July 4. Kia had recently pulled the plug ojn the previous generation Carnival MPV. The carmaker offers EV6 as its only electric car in India as of now.

Kia has not officially revealed the details of the upcoming three models. However, the carmaker said one of them will be an recreational vehicle (RV). Kia currently offers Carens as an RV. The upcoming model is expected to be the new generation Carnival. Kia recently showcased the new generation Carnival, also known as the KA4 MPV, earlier this year during the Auto Expo 2023. The fourth generation Carnival is bigger in size compared to the outgoing model, offers more space inside and as many as 11 seating options for occupants. The MPV has also received updates in terms of design as well as features on offer.

Out of the two electric vehicles scheduled for launch, Kia is likely to include the EV9 electric SUV in the mix. Kia expects 20 per cent of its overall sales in India to come from EVs by 2030. "We think even though the EV market is not 100 per cent changing from ICE to EV in India, but when you think about the total number of EVs in India it is a big potential for us," Tae-Jin Park, Managing Director and CEO at Kia India, was quoted by news agency PTI.

Kia said all the upcoming models will be locally assembled at the carmaker's India plant at Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh. Kia plans to step up its production capacity to 3.5 lakh units by this year. It expects the overall output to be around 4.3 lakh units per annum. “We are thinking about new products for this market that could be happening in 2025 with some ICE (internal combustion engine) and some EV models which are locally produced," Park said.

Kia unveiled the new Seltos SUV for India on Tuesday. The Seltos facelift SUV will renew its rivalry with the likes of Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara among other compact SUVs. "We feel that there is a lot of growth potential in the mid-SUV segment, and the new Seltos will grow the premium-end of it," Park said.

Kia will announce the price of the Seltos facelift SUV on July 14, the same day when it will start accepting bookings.

