Kia Carens MPV trim details revealed: All you need to know

Kia India on Tuesday has revealed the trim details and technical specifications of its fourth offering in India, the Kia Carens MPV that has been unveiled a few days ago. Bookings for the Kia Carens MPV is all set to commence from 14th January 2022. The automaker says that this MPV will be available in five different trim options - Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury and Luxury Plus.

Before the Kia Carens MPV hits the showroom, here are the key details about the upcoming car.

Kia Carens rivals

The rivals to the Kia Carens will include models such as the Hyundai Alcazar, Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus, and Mahindra XUV700. It will also challenge the rivals such as Mahindra Marazzo, Toyota Innova Crysta and Maruti Suzuki XL6.

Kia Carens trims

The three-row Kia Carens MPV will be available in five different trim options. These are - Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury and Luxury Plus. Kia Carens will be offered as the seven-seater model in Premium to Luxury trims, while the Luxury Plus trim will be available with a choice of both six and seven-seater options.

Kia Carens is going to be the fourth product in India from the South Korean car brand after Seltos, Sonet and Carnival.

Kia Carens colours

The Kia Carens MPV will be available in a total of eight colour options. Three of these will be completely new in the Kia line-up. The new colour options are Imperial Blue, Moss Brown and Sparkling Silver. Apart from these, there will be other colour options like Intense Red, Aurora Black Pearl, Gravity Grey, Glacier White Pearl and Clear White.

Kia Carens MPV Dimensions Length 4,540 mm Width 1,800 mm Height 1,708 mm Wheelbase 2,780 mm

Kia Carens dimensions

The Kia Carens MPV is claimed to come with the longest wheelbase in its class and competes even with already established vehicles from the segments above. It measures 4,540 mm in length, 1,800 mm in width, 1,708 mm in height and has a 2,780 mm wheelbase that enables a comfortable seating experience even in the third row.

Kia Carens SUV looks imposing from side profile as well with its sporty alloy wheels, chrome garnished door handles, turn indicator integrated wing mirrors, side sills and black cladding.

Kia Carens design

Kia Carens MPV comes with a completely distinctive design that is not in sync with the other three models, the South Korean auto manufacturer has launched in India, namely - Seltos, Sonet and Carnival. It comes offering the design like a large SUV.

The car ditches Kia's conventional tiger-nose grille design and adopts a more regularised radiator grille that is flanked by sleek LED headlamps with LED daytime running lights integrated into them. Also, accompanying the grille is a sleek chrome garnished humanity line.

The chrome garnished door handles, turn indicator integrated wing mirrors, side sills, flared wheel arches, sporty alloy wheels, side body cladding, sleek delta-shaped LED taillights connected by a wide reflector, a chunky black bumper with chrome detailing are other key design elements visible in the Kia Carens.

Kia Carens gets a stylish and premium cabin with a host of features including digital instrument cluster, a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with host of connectivity features, dual-tone theme, leather seats etc.

Kia Carens cabin

Kia Carens MPV comes with a stylish and premium cabin that offers ample space and comfort to the occupants. It gets some first-in-class features such as a 10.25 inch HD touchscreen navigation with next-generation Kia Connect, Bose premium sound system with eight speakers, smart pure air purifier with virus and bacteria protection, ventilated front seats, second-row seat one-touch easy electric tumble and SkyLight sunroof among others.

The dual-tone colour theme along with the premium leather seat and upholstery adds appeal to the cabin. Kia claims that the Kia Connect onboard this MPV will come with 66 connected car features. It comes with the longest wheelbase in its class, ensuring ample comfort for even the third-row occupants.

Kia Carens powertrain

Kia Carens MPV comes available in three different powertrain options. These include 1.5-litre Smartstream petrol, 1.4-litre TGDi Smartstream petrol and a 1.5-litre CRDi VGT diesel unit. Transmission options for this Kia MPV will include a six-speed manual gearbox, a seven-speed DCT automatic gearbox and a six-speed automatic unit as well.

The 1.5-litre petrol motor is paired with a six-speed manual gearbox and it churns out 115 PS of power at 6,300 rpm and 144 Nm of torque at 4,500 rpm. The 1.4-litre petrol engine will be available with both a six-speed manual gearbox and the seven-speed DCT as well. It is good to belt out 140 PS of power at 6,000 rpm and 242 Nm of torque between 1,500-3,200 rpm.

The 1.5-litre CRDi VGT diesel engine will be available with the options of a six-speed manual transmission and a six-speed automatic unit. This engine is capable of pumping out 115 PS of power at 4,000 rpm and 250 Nm of torque between 1,500-2,750 rpm.

Kia Carens safety

Kia claims that the Carens MPV will come with a safety package that includes ten high-safety features, which will be standard across all the trims of the car. These are - six airbags, ESC, VSM, HAC, DBC, ABS, BAS, disc brakes on all four wheels, Highline TPMS, rear parking sensors.