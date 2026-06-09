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Kia Carens gets price hike of 2,000 across drivetrain options

By: Saptak Bardhan
| Updated on: 09 Jun 2026, 10:04 am
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Kia has increased Carens prices by up to 2,000, with the MPV now starting at 11.02 lakh. The model remains available for commercial buyers as Kia records strong sales growth.

Kia Carens
Kia Carens gets price hike of ₹2,000 across drivetrain options
Kia Carens
Kia Carens gets price hike of ₹2,000 across drivetrain options
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South Korean automaker Kia has hiked the prices of its MPV offering, the Carens, in India by up to 2,000 across different drivetrains, boasting an effective starting ex-showroom price of 11,01,900. The Carens is the predecessor of the Kia Carens Clavis, its mainstream MPV offering in the Indian market.

Kia Carens Price Hike

The Kia Carens is offered in just one variant, which is the Premium (O). The other variants were discontinued upon the launch of the Carens Clavis. The MPV currently boasts two different drivetrain options, including a 1.5L four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine producing approximately 114 bhp and 144 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed manual transmission, and a 1.5L turbocharged diesel engine producing approximately 114 bhp and 250 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed manual transmission. Additionally, the Carens gets a CNG option, which is offered as a dealership retrofitment.

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The company has retained the Carens, despite having a mainstream MPV offering in the shape of Carens Clavis, for commercial purposes. The Kia Carens aims to compete against the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga in the commercial MPV space, considering it is one of the few MPV options that gets a diesel engine.

Also Read : Hyundai's upcoming compact SUV spied, resembles Bayon

Kia May 2026 Sales

The company recorded its highest-ever wholesales for the month of May since entering the Indian market, dispatching 27,586 units last month. In addition, the automaker reported a year-on-year (YoY) growth of 23.6 per cent, compared to the 22,315 units sold in May 2025. Moreover, the latest performance adds to Kia’s positive sales momentum in 2026. Between January and May 2026, the company recorded cumulative sales of 1.39 lakh units, an increase of 14.6 per cent from the 1.21 lakh units recorded during the same period last year.

The company further stated that the sales growth was led by strong demand for its compact SUV and sub-compact SUV, Seltos and Sonet, while newer products such as the Carens Clavis, Carens Clavis EV, and Syros contributed to volumes as well.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 09 Jun 2026, 10:04 am IST

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