Kia Carens crosses 3 lakh sales milestone in India, EV now accounts for 10% of demand

Kia India has announced that the Carens family has crossed the 3 lakh cumulative sales milestone in the Indian market. The achievement comes as the model range has expanded beyond the original MPV to include the more premium Carens Clavis and the recently launched Carens Clavis EV , giving buyers the choice of petrol, diesel and electric powertrains.

According to Kia, the Carens has continued to evolve based on customer feedback with updates focused on safety, technology, comfort and convenience. The company says this approach has helped the MPV remain relevant while attracting family buyers looking for feature-rich vehicles.

Carens lineup now includes EV option

The Carens family now consists of three models. The standard Carens continues as the core MPV, while the Carens Clavis brings a more premium design and additional technology. The latest addition is the Carens Clavis EV, which marks Kia's entry into the electric family MPV space.

The electric model is available with two battery packs. The larger 51.4 kWh battery offers a claimed range of up to 490 km, while the 42 kWh version delivers a claimed range of 404 km. Both variants support DC fast charging, allowing the battery to charge from 10 to 80 per cent in 39 minutes. Depending on the variant, the electric motor produces either 99 kW or 126 kW, with both delivering 255 Nm of torque.

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Petrol remains the preferred choice

Kia also shared the sales mix across powertrains. Petrol variants account for 60 per cent of cumulative Carens sales, making them the most popular choice among buyers. Diesel models contribute 30 per cent, while the recently introduced electric version has already secured a 10 per cent share.

The company said this reflects continued demand for petrol-powered family vehicles while also highlighting growing interest in electric mobility.

Buyers opting for premium variants

The Carens is available in both 6-seater and 7-seater configurations, catering to different family requirements.

Kia revealed that 18 per cent of total sales come from the top-end variants, indicating that customers are increasingly opting for models equipped with advanced safety features, connected car technology and premium comfort features.

Kia expands retail network

Commenting on the milestone, Sunhack Park, Chief Sales Officer at Kia India, said the 3 lakh sales mark reinforces the Carens' position in the MPV segment and reflects the company's product-led strategy and understanding of customer requirements.

Alongside the sales announcement, Kia said it has expanded its presence across India and now operates in 407 cities through 892 customer touchpoints, improving access to its products and after-sales services.

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