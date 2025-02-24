Kia Carens facelift expected to launch soon. Here’s everything you need to know

The Kia Carens was launched in the Indian market in 2021. Since then, the RV has not got any major updates. However, it is expected that the first facelift of the Kia Carens will arrive in the second half of 2025. As of now, Kia has not officially confirmed about the launch date of the Carens facelift. The test mule of the upcoming Kia Carens facelift has been spied multiple times on the Indian roads. But what changes can be expected from the upcoming model.

Kia Carens Facelift: Expected exterior changes

The new Kia Carens facelift is expected to come with a restyled front fascia, new lighting clusters, and a revised rear section. One of the key updates is expected to be a revised lighting element, drawing inspiration from Kia's new design cue observed on other models such as the EV5. The MPV might have Starmap LED components and unique triangular lights.

Minimal changes might make it to the side profile in addition to more aggressive-looking alloy wheels. Standard features like body cladding, door side moldings, traditional door handles, and blacked-out pillars A, B, and C are likely to be carried over from the existing model. At the rear, the Carens facelift could incorporate vertically stacked taillamps, with a potential interconnecting LED strip providing a touch of modernity. The bumper can also undergo a new design.

Kia Carens Facelift: Expected features

The new Kia Carens is likely to see a big update in terms of features and technology. One of the main attractions of the facelift is likely to be the addition of ADAS. The new model is also likely to receive a 360 degree camera system.

Inside, the cockpit is also slated to undergo a major overhaul with the inclusion of elements derived from the Syros SUV. The Carens facelift is expected to feature the 30-inch Trinity panoramic display that was first seen with the Syros. The display setup fuses a 12.3-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system with a 12-inch LCD instrument cluster and s 5-inch digital panel that is used to control the fully automatic air conditioning system to improve the overall in-cabin experience.

The facelift can also add ventilated second-row seats to go along with the already available front-ventilated seats for enhanced passenger comfort. The Carens is already equipped with a comprehensive safety package with six airbags, vehicle stability management, electronic stability control, hill start assist, rear parking sensors, reversing camera, downhill brake control, and a tire pressure monitoring system.

Kia Carens Facelift: Expected specs

The Kia Carens facelift is expected to carry forward its existing powertrain options. The 1.5-liter naturally aspirated petrol unit produces 115 PS and 144 Nm torque, with a 6-speed manual transmission. The 1.5-liter turbo petrol engine makes 158 bhp and 253 Nm, offered with a 6-speed iMT or a 7-speed DCT. Meanwhile, the 1.5-liter diesel engine produces 114 bhp and 250 Nm, and comes paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission option.

