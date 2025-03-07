Kia Carens crosses 2 lakh sales mark within 36 months of launch

Kia India has announced that Carens has sold over 2 lakh units within 36 months of launch. The top-end trims of the Kia Carens accounted for 24 per cent of sales. In terms of powertrain preferences, the petrol variant leads with 58 per cent of sales, followed by 42 per cent of diesel sales. With 32 per cent of customers opting for Automatic and iMT. 28 per cent of the buyers opted for the variants with sunroof and 95 per cent of the total product sales came from the 7-seater models making it a true family car.

What are the engine options of the Kia Carens?

Kia Carens is offered with three engine options. There is a turbo petrol engine, a naturally aspirated petrol engine and a diesel engine. All have a capacity of 1.5 litres.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars UPCOMING Kia Carens Facelift 1497 cc 1497 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 11 - 21 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Kia Carens EV ₹ 20 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Kia Carens 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 10.52 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Kia Sportage 1999 cc 1999 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 25 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Kia Sorento 3298.0 cc 3298.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 25 - 30 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Kia EV9 99.8 kWh 99.8 kWh 561 km 561 km ₹ 1.30 Cr Compare View Offers

What are the variants of the Kia Carens?

Kia Carens is offered in five variants - Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury Plus and X-Line.

Also Read : Kia Carens facelift spied being tested, reveals new upgrades. Check details

What are the rivals of the Kia Carens?

Kia Carens goes against the Toyota Rumion, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and Maruti Suzuki XL6. On the affordable side, there is the Renault Triber whereas on the higher side Toyota Innova Hycross, Maruti Suzuki Invicto, Toyota Innova Crysta.

What are the features of the Kia Carens?

The Carens is equipped with an electric sunroof, ventilated seats, an air purifier, a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, ambient lighting and a digital driver's display.

What are the safety features of the Kia Carens?

The Kia Carens comes equipped with a comprehensive safety package that features six airbags, all-wheel disc brakes, electronic stability control (ESC), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), parking sensors at both the front and rear, and a dual-camera dashcam. Previously, this MPV underwent testing by Global NCAP, where it achieved a 3-star rating for crash safety.

Also Read : Kia India adopts double-decker trains for car transport. Here’s how it benefits customers

Mr. Hardeep Singh Brar, Sr. VP, Sales & Marketing, Kia India, said, “The success of the Kia Carens is a testament to trust and innovation, driven by our deep understanding of the evolving needs of Indian families. With its advanced features, spacious interiors, and uncompromised safety, the Carens has redefined the family mover segment. Winning the trust of over 200,000 family and with consistent monthly sales, this milestone reflects Carens growing appeal. It motivates us to continue pushing the boundaries of excellence, delivering products that make every journey more comfortable, connected, and enjoyable".

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: