Kia Carens Clavis: Electric or ICE, which tech should you pick for long drives?

The Kia Carens Clavis comes as one of the upmarket, practical and feature-packed MPVs in India. Kia launched the ICE version of the Carens Clavis before, and now, the South Korean automaker has introduced the Carens Clavis EV , which comes as a pure electric iteration of the three-row family car. The launch of the Kia Carens Clavis EV not only enhances the options for consumers but also strengthens the automaker's position in the Indian passenger vehicle market.

Kia Carens Clavis EV is more suitable for driving in and around cities, while the ICE version of the MPV appears as a stronger option for consumers who love long-range travel.

Kia Carens Clavis EV comes as the brand's first made-in-India electric car. Thanks to local manufacturing, the Carens Clavid EV comes with competitive pricing, making it the most affordable electric car from the brand.

Interestingly, Kia Carens Clavis is one of the few cars in India that is available in both ICE and electric powertrain choices. Some other models include Tata Punch, Tata Nexon, Tata Tiago, Tata Tigor, Tata Harrier, Hyundai Creta, etc.

Now, with the launch of the Carens Clavis EV, many consumers who love to go on long trips in their vehicles are in a dilemma - to go for the Carens Clavis ICE model or the Carens Clavis EV? If you, too, are feeling the same confusion, here is a quick look to help you choose better.

Kia Carens Clavis vs Carens Clavis EV: Performance

The Kia Carens Clavis EV packs a 170 bhp peak power and 255 Nm torque-generating electric motor that is paired with a 51.4 kWh battery pack. Like any electric vehicle, the Carens Clavis EV is also known for its smooth and responsive performance, which makes the driving experience comfortable, especially in congested urban traffic conditions. On the other hand, the petrol and diesel engine-powered versions of the Carens Clavis are best suited for long-range travel. If you are more of a roadtripper with your family, then the diesel version of the MPV makes sense.

Kia Carens Clavis vs Carens Clavis EV: Range and refuelling

Kia Carens Clavis EV comes with an ARAI range of 490 kilometres on a single charge, which translates to a real-world range of around 360 kilometres. This means the Kia Carens Clavis EV is well capable of handling regular commuting in and around the cities as well as weekend trips. However, taking the Carens Clavis EV for a long-distance travel requires careful planning to make sure the electric MPV doesn't run out of charge. However, recharging a battery takes significantly longer than refuelling the fuel tank of an ICE vehicle, which makes the case stronger for the ICE-powered Kia Carens Clavis when it comes to long-range travel.

Kia Carens Clavis vs Carens Clavis EV: Driving experience

The Kia Carens Clavis EV is easier to drive in congested and slow-moving traffic, thanks to the one-pedal driving technology as well as the regenerative braking system. The ICE version of the MPV, on the other hand, feels more mechanical nd conventional, which many purists may prefer. If it is about city commuting, the EV offers a more relaxed driving experience, but when it is about hitting the highway for a long trip, the ICE model makes more sense.

