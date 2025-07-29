HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Kia Carens Clavis Vs Carens Clavis Ev: Which One Should Be The Pick For A Roadtripper?

Kia Carens Clavis: Electric or ICE, which tech should you pick for long drives?

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 29 Jul 2025, 10:45 am
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

Kia Carens Clavis EV is more suitable for driving in and around cities, while the ICE version of the MPV appears as a stronger option for consumers who love long-range travel.

Kia Carens Clavis EV
Kia Carens Clavis EV is more suitable for driving in and around cities, while the ICE version of the MPV appears as a stronger option for consumers who love long-range travel.
Kia Carens Clavis EV
Kia Carens Clavis EV is more suitable for driving in and around cities, while the ICE version of the MPV appears as a stronger option for consumers who love long-range travel.
View Personalised Offers on
Kia Carens Clavis arrow icon
Check Offers icon Check Offers

The Kia Carens Clavis comes as one of the upmarket, practical and feature-packed MPVs in India. Kia launched the ICE version of the Carens Clavis before, and now, the South Korean automaker has introduced the Carens Clavis EV, which comes as a pure electric iteration of the three-row family car. The launch of the Kia Carens Clavis EV not only enhances the options for consumers but also strengthens the automaker's position in the Indian passenger vehicle market.

Check Offers icon
Check Offers icon

Kia Carens Clavis EV comes as the brand's first made-in-India electric car. Thanks to local manufacturing, the Carens Clavid EV comes with competitive pricing, making it the most affordable electric car from the brand.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Kia Carens Clavis (HT Auto photo)
Kia Carens Clavis
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 11.50 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Kia Carens Clavis Ev (HT Auto photo)
Kia Carens Clavis EV
BatteryCapacity Icon51.4 kWh Range Icon490 km
₹ 17.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Kia Seltos (HT Auto photo)
Kia Seltos
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 11.19 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
Engine Icon1490 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 11.42 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Renault Bigster (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Renault Bigster
Engine Icon1299 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 13 - 18 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Force Motors Gurkha (HT Auto photo)
Force Motors Gurkha
Engine Icon2596 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 16.75 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Also Read : Upcoming cars in India

Interestingly, Kia Carens Clavis is one of the few cars in India that is available in both ICE and electric powertrain choices. Some other models include Tata Punch, Tata Nexon, Tata Tiago, Tata Tigor, Tata Harrier, Hyundai Creta, etc.

Now, with the launch of the Carens Clavis EV, many consumers who love to go on long trips in their vehicles are in a dilemma - to go for the Carens Clavis ICE model or the Carens Clavis EV? If you, too, are feeling the same confusion, here is a quick look to help you choose better.

Kia Carens Clavis vs Carens Clavis EV: Performance

The Kia Carens Clavis EV packs a 170 bhp peak power and 255 Nm torque-generating electric motor that is paired with a 51.4 kWh battery pack. Like any electric vehicle, the Carens Clavis EV is also known for its smooth and responsive performance, which makes the driving experience comfortable, especially in congested urban traffic conditions. On the other hand, the petrol and diesel engine-powered versions of the Carens Clavis are best suited for long-range travel. If you are more of a roadtripper with your family, then the diesel version of the MPV makes sense.

Kia Carens Clavis vs Carens Clavis EV: Range and refuelling

Kia Carens Clavis EV comes with an ARAI range of 490 kilometres on a single charge, which translates to a real-world range of around 360 kilometres. This means the Kia Carens Clavis EV is well capable of handling regular commuting in and around the cities as well as weekend trips. However, taking the Carens Clavis EV for a long-distance travel requires careful planning to make sure the electric MPV doesn't run out of charge. However, recharging a battery takes significantly longer than refuelling the fuel tank of an ICE vehicle, which makes the case stronger for the ICE-powered Kia Carens Clavis when it comes to long-range travel.

Kia Carens Clavis vs Carens Clavis EV: Driving experience

The Kia Carens Clavis EV is easier to drive in congested and slow-moving traffic, thanks to the one-pedal driving technology as well as the regenerative braking system. The ICE version of the MPV, on the other hand, feels more mechanical nd conventional, which many purists may prefer. If it is about city commuting, the EV offers a more relaxed driving experience, but when it is about hitting the highway for a long trip, the ICE model makes more sense.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2025, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 29 Jul 2025, 10:45 am IST
TAGS: Buyer Guide electric car EV Kia Carens Clavis electric vehicle electric mobility Kia Carens Clavis EV Carens Clavis EV Kia Carens Clavis

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.