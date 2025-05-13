Kia Carens Clavis to launch on May 23
Kia Carens Clavis will be available in three engine options and seven variants.
The new Kia Carens Clavis will be sold alongside the Carens in the brand's lineup and will also get an electric version at a later stage
Kia India has confirmed that they will launch the Carens Clavis in the Indian market on May 23. The booking amount of the Carens Clavis is ₹25,000 and interested customers can book the Clavis through authorised dealerships or the online website.
