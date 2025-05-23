Kia Carens Clavis launched at 11.49 lakh

Kia India has launched the Carens Clavis in the Indian market at a starting price of ₹11.49 lakh ex-showroom. Intrestingly, the Carens starts at ₹11.41 lakh ex-showroom. Bookings for the Carens Clavis have already started for a token amount of ₹25,000 and at few dealerships, the MPV is now available for the customers to check it out in person. The deliveries are expected to begin soon.

What are the variants of the Kia Carens Clavis?

Kia Carens Clavis will be offered in seven variants. There is HTE, HTE(O), HTK, HTK+, HTK+(O), HTX and HTX+.

What is the price of the Kia Carens Clavis?

The prices of the Carens Clavis start at ₹11.49 lakh and go up to ₹21.50 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

