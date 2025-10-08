HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Kia Carens Clavis Htx (o) Variant Launched At 19.27 Lakh, More 6 Seater Variants Added

Kia Carens Clavis HTX (O) launched at 19.27 lakh, new 6-seater variants added

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 08 Oct 2025, 20:50 pm
Follow us on:
Google Preferred Source Ribbon
Follow us on:
Google Preferred Source Ribbon

The new trim and variants on the Kia Carens Clavis will be available across showrooms from October 13 onwards.

Kia Carens Clavis
The Kia Carens Clavis now comes with additional six-seater options across HTK+, HTK+ (O) and HTX (O) trims
Kia Carens Clavis
The Kia Carens Clavis now comes with additional six-seater options across HTK+, HTK+ (O) and HTX (O) trims
View Personalised Offers on
Kia Carens Clavis arrow icon
Check Offers icon Check Offers

Kia India has added new variants to the Carens Clavis lineup, responding to customer feedback. The Kia Carens Clavis is now available in the new HTX (O) variant, priced at 19.27 lakh (ex-showroom), bringing more features to the MPV. Moreover, the Carens Clavis now comes with additional six-seater options across HTK+, HTK+ (O) and HTX (O) trims. The new trim and variants will be available across showrooms from October 13, 2025, onwards.

Check Offers icon
Check Offers icon
Preferred Source Banner
Preferred Source Banner

Kia Carens Clavis HTX (O): What's New?

The new Kia Carens Clavis HTX (O) variant comes with features like a premium Bose sound system with eight speakers, which was previously available only on the HTK+ trim. The variant also gets other features like Drive Mode Select - Eco, Normal & Sport - remote engine start, and electric parking brake with auto hold have been added to the 7-speed DCT version.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Kia Carens Clavis (HT Auto photo)
Kia Carens Clavis
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 11.50 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Kia Seltos (HT Auto photo)
Kia Seltos
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 11.19 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Thar (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Thar
Engine Icon2184 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 9.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Victoris (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki Victoris
Engine Icon1462 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 9.75 - 12 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
Engine Icon1490 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 11.42 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Force Motors Gurkha (HT Auto photo)
Force Motors Gurkha
Engine Icon2596 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 16.75 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Also Read : Kia Carens Clavis First Drive Review - New mask, same task

New Kia Carens Clavis Variants

New Kia Carens Clavis New Variants Prices
Kia Carens Clavis HTK+ Turbo DCT 6-Seater 16.28 lakh
Kia Carens Clavis HTK+ Diesel AT 6-Seater 17.34 lakh
Kia Carens Clavis HTK+ (O) Turbo DCT 6-Seater 17.05 lakh
Kia Carens Clavis HTX (O) Turbo DCT 6 & 7-Seater 19.27 lakh

The new Carens Clavis HTX (O) is positioned below the HTX+ trim, and will be offered in the six- and seven-seater configurations. It will also be exclusively available with the 1.5-litre turbocharged Smartstream petrol engine, paired with the 7-speed DCT. Moreover, the Carens Clavis now gets six-seater variants on the HTK+ (G1.5T 7DCT & D1.5 6AT) and HTK+(O) (G1.5T 7DCT) trims.

Speaking about the new variants, Atul Sood, Sr. VP and National Head, Sales and Marketing, said, “Reinforcing our commitment to elevating the overall brand experience, we are happy to strengthen the Carens Clavis lineup and make every variant a compelling choice. Our customers inspire every innovation we make. And hence, with the lineup expansion we have not just introduced a new HTX(O) trim but also addressed their desire on adding the 6-seater variant options. With these additions, we wish more consumers enjoy the power of choice without compromising on their needs."

Kia Carens Clavis EV
The new Carens Clavis HTX (O) is positioned below the HTX+ trim, and will be offered in the six- and seven-seater configurations
Kia Carens Clavis EV
The new Carens Clavis HTX (O) is positioned below the HTX+ trim, and will be offered in the six- and seven-seater configurations

Kia Carens Clavis: Features

Other features on the Kia Carens Clavis include second-row sliding, reclining, and one-touch electric tumble seats, to seamlessly access the third row. There’s also the 26.6-inch dual panoramic display, 64-colour ambient lighting, and infotainment-temperature control swap switch.

The Carens Clavis gets three engine options - 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol, 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol, and 1.5-litre turbo diesel. On the safety front, the MPV is equipped with six airbags, ESC, Hill Start Assist, rear occupant alert, rollover sensors, and more. The top variants are equipped with Level 2 ADAS with 20 autonomous features. The Carens Clavis will now be available in eight trims - HTE, HTE (O), HTK, HTK+, HTK+ (O), HTX, and HTX+.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2025, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 08 Oct 2025, 20:50 pm IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.