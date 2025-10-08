Kia Carens Clavis HTX (O) launched at 19.27 lakh, new 6-seater variants added

Kia India has added new variants to the Carens Clavis lineup, responding to customer feedback. The Kia Carens Clavis is now available in the new HTX (O) variant, priced at ₹19.27 lakh (ex-showroom), bringing more features to the MPV. Moreover, the Carens Clavis now comes with additional six-seater options across HTK+, HTK+ (O) and HTX (O) trims. The new trim and variants will be available across showrooms from October 13, 2025, onwards.

Kia Carens Clavis HTX (O): What's New?

The new Kia Carens Clavis HTX (O) variant comes with features like a premium Bose sound system with eight speakers, which was previously available only on the HTK+ trim. The variant also gets other features like Drive Mode Select - Eco, Normal & Sport - remote engine start, and electric parking brake with auto hold have been added to the 7-speed DCT version.

New Kia Carens Clavis Variants

New Kia Carens Clavis New Variants Prices Kia Carens Clavis HTK+ Turbo DCT 6-Seater ₹ 16.28 lakh Kia Carens Clavis HTK+ Diesel AT 6-Seater ₹ 17.34 lakh Kia Carens Clavis HTK+ (O) Turbo DCT 6-Seater ₹ 17.05 lakh Kia Carens Clavis HTX (O) Turbo DCT 6 & 7-Seater ₹ 19.27 lakh

The new Carens Clavis HTX (O) is positioned below the HTX+ trim, and will be offered in the six- and seven-seater configurations. It will also be exclusively available with the 1.5-litre turbocharged Smartstream petrol engine, paired with the 7-speed DCT. Moreover, the Carens Clavis now gets six-seater variants on the HTK+ (G1.5T 7DCT & D1.5 6AT) and HTK+(O) (G1.5T 7DCT) trims.

Speaking about the new variants, Atul Sood, Sr. VP and National Head, Sales and Marketing, said, “Reinforcing our commitment to elevating the overall brand experience, we are happy to strengthen the Carens Clavis lineup and make every variant a compelling choice. Our customers inspire every innovation we make. And hence, with the lineup expansion we have not just introduced a new HTX(O) trim but also addressed their desire on adding the 6-seater variant options. With these additions, we wish more consumers enjoy the power of choice without compromising on their needs."

Kia Carens Clavis: Features

Other features on the Kia Carens Clavis include second-row sliding, reclining, and one-touch electric tumble seats, to seamlessly access the third row. There’s also the 26.6-inch dual panoramic display, 64-colour ambient lighting, and infotainment-temperature control swap switch.

The Carens Clavis gets three engine options - 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol, 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol, and 1.5-litre turbo diesel. On the safety front, the MPV is equipped with six airbags, ESC, Hill Start Assist, rear occupant alert, rollover sensors, and more. The top variants are equipped with Level 2 ADAS with 20 autonomous features. The Carens Clavis will now be available in eight trims - HTE, HTE (O), HTK, HTK+, HTK+ (O), HTX, and HTX+.

