Kia Carens Clavis gets new HTE (EX) variant with sunroof, starts at 12.54 lakh

By: Ayush Arya
| Updated on: 15 Jan 2026, 18:39 pm
  • Kia has launched a new HTE (EX) variant for the Carens Clavis with a sunroof and automatic climate control, priced from 12.54 lakh.

Kia Carens Clavis HTE
Kia Carens Clavis HTE (EX)
Kia Carens Clavis HTE
Kia Carens Clavis HTE (EX)
Kia India has launched a new HTE (EX) variant for the Carens Clavis in the internal combustion engine lineup. The new trim is priced at 12,54,900 (ex-showroom) for the G1.5 petrol, 13,41,900 for the G1.5 turbo-petrol, and 14,52,900 for the D1.5 diesel.

What’s new in the Carens Clavis lineup?

The HTE (EX) variant is available across all three ICE powertrain options and is offered only in a seven-seat configuration. It is positioned above the existing HTE (O) trim and is aimed at buyers who want more features without stepping up to higher-priced variants.

Sunroof added to the G1.5 petrol for the first time

A key update with the HTE (EX) is the introduction of a sky light electric sunroof on the G1.5 petrol version of the Carens Clavis. This marks the first time a sunroof has been offered with this powertrain.

Also Read : Kia EV2 breaks cover at Brussels Motor Show 2026 as brand’s most affordable EV

More comfort and convenience features

Along with the sunroof, the new trim gets fully automatic temperature control, improving everyday cabin comfort. On the outside, the HTE (EX) adds LED daytime running lamps and LED position lamps, bringing its lighting setup closer to higher trims in the range. Inside the cabin, Kia has added LED cabin lamps for better illumination, along with an auto up/down function for the driver-side power window to improve ease of use and safety.

Why Kia introduced this variant

According to the company, the new variant has been developed based on customer feedback and changing market preferences. By adding features such as a sunroof and automatic climate control at this price point, Kia is looking to strengthen the Carens Clavis’ value proposition across petrol and diesel options, while keeping pricing competitive in the three-row MPV segment.

First Published Date: 15 Jan 2026, 18:39 pm IST

