Kia Carens Clavis EV launched with BaaS; Prices now start at 12.84 lakh

South Korean automaker Kia announced the launch of its Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) finance program for its ‘Made-In-India’ electric vehicle, the Kia Carens Clavis EV. Designed to accelerate electric vehicle adoption in India, the initiative aims to make EV ownership more accessible by offering customers greater financial flexibility. Driven by government policies and expanding charging infrastructure, the Indian EV market is witnessing momentum.

Commenting on the introduction of the BaaS program, Sunhack Park, Chief Sales Officer, Kia India, said, “At Kia India, sustainability is not limited to introducing electric vehicles, but about creating a complete ecosystem that makes EV adoption easier and more practical for customers. The Battery-as-a-Service model is a strategic step in that direction, enabling customers to experience advanced EV technology with reduced upfront acquisition costs and greater financial flexibility. This initiative aligns with our broader vision of shaping a smarter and more sustainable mobility future for India with our first made-in-India electric vehicle, the Kia Carens Calvis EV."

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Kia Carens Clavis EV: BaaS Finance Program

Kia India is introducing the BaaS finance program to further democratise EV ownership through flexible dual-loan options. This offering is supported by India’s leading financiers, including ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Bajaj Finserv. Under the dual-loan financing structure, separate loan accounts will be created for the chassis and battery, ensuring greater transparency and flexibility in EV ownership. The program offers finance plans where Carens Calvis EV ownership starts from ₹51,520 along with a transparent battery repayment plan of ₹3.3 per km, making the Kia Carens Clavis EV ownership experience accessible and customer-centric.

The financing structure offers flexible tenure options of up to 60 months for the vehicle body and up to 96 months for the battery component, enabling customers to adopt electric mobility with enhanced affordability and reduced financial burden.

Pack Ex-Showroom Down Payment Chassis Price EMI Starts BaaS Price Tenure Months Standard ₹ 17.99 lakh Starts at ₹ 51,520 ₹ 12.84 lakh ₹ 26,650 ₹ 3.3 per km Body: 60 Battery: 96 Extended ₹ 21.99 lakh Starts at ₹ 60,452 ₹ 15.94 lakh ₹ 33,099

(Also Read: BYD Seal, Atto 3, Sealion 7, eMax 7 to witness price hike from July 1 onwards)

Kia Carens Clavis EV: K-Charge Platform





In addition to the BaaS finance program, using the K-Charge platform on MyKia app, customers can access over 15,000 charging points nationwide, along with features such as EV route planning, live charger availability, and streamlined payment options. Further supporting EV adoption, more than 100 Kia dealerships are equipped with DC fast chargers, backed by a network of over 267 EV-ready workshops across the country.

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