Kia Carens Clavis & Clavis EV secure over 21,000 bookings since launch

Kia India has announced that the new Carens Clavis range, comprising the new electric version, has garnered combined bookings of over 21,000 units in four months since the launch. The Kia Carens Clavis arrived in May this year, while its electric counterpart was introduced in July. While the majority of the bookings have been for the ICE variants, the Carens Clavis EV has received over 1,000 bookings in less than a month of launch.

Speaking about the strong booking numbers, Joonsu Cho, Chief Sales Officer - Kia India, said, “We are thrilled with the overwhelming response for our Carens Clavis and Clavis EV models. This strong demand is a testament to the trust customers place in Kia and reinforces our commitment to bringing innovation, safety, and comfort in our vehicles. We are proud that both ICE and EV models resonate so strongly with Indian consumers, affirming Kia’s leadership in the segment."

The Carens Clavis arrived with new styling and more features, and is sold alongside the old version

Kia Carens Clavis: What Changed With The Facelift?

The Kia Carens Clavis arrived with comprehensive upgrades, including a restyled front and rear profile. The new Carens Clavis gets a redesigned grille, new Starmap LED DRLs, and ice cube MFR LED headlamps. The rear gets new Starmap LED connected taillights and revised bumpers.

The cabin gets a new dashboard with dual digital screens with new blue and beige upholstery. The model also gets a panoramic sunroof, Level 2 ADAS, ambient lighting, a Bose sound system, 360-degree camera, electric parking brake, dual dashcam, and connected car tech. The MPV is offered in six and seven-seater configurations. The car also comes with six airbags, ESC, rear occupant alert, and a total of 18 advanced safety features. The Carens Clavis is available with the 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engine options, paired with manual and automatic transmission choices. Prices for the ICE range start from ₹11.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Kia Carens Clavis EV is available with a 42 kWh and 51.4 kWh battery pack options. Prices start at ₹ 17.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

Kia Carens Clavis EV Specifications

The new Kia Carens Clavis EV carries over all the features from the ICE versions. It gets a single electric motor tuned for 169 bhp and 255 Nm of peak torque. The EV is powered by a 51.4 kWh battery pack promising a range of 490 km (MIDC) on a single charge. The lower variants get a 42 kWh offering a claimed range of 404 km (MIDC). The Carens Clavis EV comes with fast charging and can be charged from 10 to 80 per cent in 39 minutes using a 100 kW DC charger. Prices for the Carens Clavis EV start at ₹17.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

