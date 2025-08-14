Kia Carens Clavis & Clavis EV secure over 21,000 bookings since launch

While the majority of the bookings have been for the ICE variants, the Carens Clavis EV has received over 1,000 bookings in less than a month of launch.

Kia India has announced that the new Carens Clavis range, comprising the new electric version, has garnered combined bookings of over 21,000 units in four months since the launch. The Kia Carens Clavis arrived in May this year, while its electric counterpart was introduced in July. While the majority of the bookings have been for the ICE variants, the Carens Clavis EV has received over 1,000 bookings in less than a month of launch.