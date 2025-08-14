HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Kia Carens Clavis & Clavis Ev Secure Over 21,000 Bookings Since Launch

Kia Carens Clavis & Clavis EV secure over 21,000 bookings since launch

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 14 Aug 2025, 15:12 pm
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

While the majority of the bookings have been for the ICE variants, the Carens Clavis EV has received over 1,000 bookings in less than a month of launch.

Kia Carens Clavis
The Kia Carens Clavis was launched in May this year, while the Carens Clavis EV was launched in July
Kia Carens Clavis
The Kia Carens Clavis was launched in May this year, while the Carens Clavis EV was launched in July
View Personalised Offers on
Mahindra BE 6 arrow icon
Check Offers icon Check Offers

Kia India has announced that the new Carens Clavis range, comprising the new electric version, has garnered combined bookings of over 21,000 units in four months since the launch. The Kia Carens Clavis arrived in May this year, while its electric counterpart was introduced in July. While the majority of the bookings have been for the ICE variants, the Carens Clavis EV has received over 1,000 bookings in less than a month of launch.

Check Offers icon
Check Offers icon

Speaking about the strong booking numbers, Joonsu Cho, Chief Sales Officer - Kia India, said, “We are thrilled with the overwhelming response for our Carens Clavis and Clavis EV models. This strong demand is a testament to the trust customers place in Kia and reinforces our commitment to bringing innovation, safety, and comfort in our vehicles. We are proud that both ICE and EV models resonate so strongly with Indian consumers, affirming Kia’s leadership in the segment."

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2025, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 14 Aug 2025, 15:12 pm IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.