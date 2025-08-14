Kia Carens Clavis & Clavis EV secure over 21,000 bookings since launch
While the majority of the bookings have been for the ICE variants, the Carens Clavis EV has received over 1,000 bookings in less than a month of launch.
Kia India has announced that the new Carens Clavis range, comprising the new electric version, has garnered combined bookings of over 21,000 units in four months since the launch. The Kia Carens Clavis arrived in May this year, while its electric counterpart was introduced in July. While the majority of the bookings have been for the ICE variants, the Carens Clavis EV has received over 1,000 bookings in less than a month of launch.
Speaking about the strong booking numbers, Joonsu Cho, Chief Sales Officer - Kia India, said, “We are thrilled with the overwhelming response for our Carens Clavis and Clavis EV models. This strong demand is a testament to the trust customers place in Kia and reinforces our commitment to bringing innovation, safety, and comfort in our vehicles. We are proud that both ICE and EV models resonate so strongly with Indian consumers, affirming Kia’s leadership in the segment."
