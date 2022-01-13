Kia Carens bookings to commence on 14th January: Know all details

Kia India on Thursday has announced that bookings of its latest product Kia Carens will begin from January 14. The premium MPV can be booked through the Kia India website and dealerships across the country at an amount of ₹25,000.

(Also Read: Kia Carens MPV trim details revealed: All you need to know)

Kia Carens MPV comes as the brand's fourth product in the Indian market after Kia Seltos, Sonet and Carnival. The MPV will compete with rivals such as Maruti Suzuki XL6, Mahindra Marazzo, Toyota Innova Crysta and Hyundai Alcazar. The MPV will be manufactured locally in India and shipped to 90 overseas markets, including both left hand and right-hand drive markets.

The Kia Carens MPV will be available in a total of eight colour options - Imperial Blue, Moss Brown, Sparkling Silver, Intense Red, Aurora Black Pearl, Gravity Grey, Glacier White Pearl and Clear White.

Kia India claims that the Carens comes blending the styling of a premium SUV and the practicality of an MPV. Kia claims that it gets several first-in-class features. The MPV comes with a design that is completely different from the other Kia cars available in India. It gets a different looking front fascia as compared to Seltos and Sonet.

The sleek LED headlamps with LED daytime running lights, a sleek chrome-finished humanity line, large black grille and bumper with chrome accents, sporty alloy wheels, a fluid--looking side profile are other design elements that enhance its visual appeal.

Inside the cabin, the MPV gets a stylish and practical appearance that offers ample space and comfort to the occupants with its overall layout and features on offer. A digital instrument cluster, digital infotainment system at the centre console increase its appeal. The MPV gets six airbags as standard across all trims along with nine additional safety features under the Robust 10 Hi-Safety package. This includes ABS, ESC, VSM, Hill Assist.

Kia Carens MPV will be available in three different powertrain options - 1.5-litre Smartstream petrol, 1.4-litre TGDi Smartstream petrol and a 1.5-litre CRDi VGT diesel unit. Transmission options for this Kia MPV will include a six-speed manual gearbox, a seven-speed DCT automatic gearbox and a six-speed automatic unit as well.