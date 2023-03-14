HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Kia Begins Sales Through Csd To Indian Armed Forces, Seltos Deliveries Commence

Kia begins sales through CSD to Indian Armed Forces, Seltos deliveries commence

Kia India has registered with the Canteen Stores Department (CSD) to retail its range of passenger cars to the defence personnel, the company announced in a statement. The automaker currently offers the Kia Seltos through CSD stores and said it received over 100 bookings under the new channel. The Kia Seltos is the first car available through CSD while the Sonet and Carens will be available soon.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 14 Mar 2023, 11:45 AM
Follow us on:
(L-R) Myung-sik Sohn, Chief Sales & Business Officer, Kia India hand over the keys of the Kia Seltos to Major General Vikal Sahni
Kia began deliveries of the Seltos through CSD with the first car delivered to Major General Vikal Sahni by Myung-sik Sohn, Chief Sales & Business Officer, Kia India. Listing vehicles on CSD stores allows defence personnel to purchase cars at subsidised rates. Prices can see a minimum of 10-15 per cent reduction over the retail price of the vehicle due to a 50 per cent exemption in GST by the central government.

The Kia Seltos is currently available through CSD, while the Sonet and Carens will join the lineup soon
Speaking at the event, Myung-sik Sohn, Chief Sales & Business Officer, Kia India said, “The Defense Personnel of India are true heroes, and we at Kia India are honoured to be able to serve them with this new initiative. This is yet another milestone in our journey and a humble initiative to partner with our men and women in uniform for their immense contribution to safeguarding this great nation. Commencement of CSD delivery is a promising move to do our bit for the real-life heroes and to introduce them to an exciting world of Kia which inspires everyone. We’re thankful to our first valued customer, Major General Vikal Sahni, for bestowing faith in our Seltos, which marked the commencement of the Kia India journey."

Kia joins a long list of mainstream automakers who offer vehicles through CSD. This includes Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Honda, Toyota, Volkswagen, Tata Motors, Renault, Mahindra, and more.

First Published Date: 14 Mar 2023, 11:44 AM IST
TAGS: Kia discounts Kia army discount Kia India Kia CSD Canteen Stores Department Indian Army Defence Indian Armed Forces
