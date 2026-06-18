Kia announces price hike of up to 2% across model lineup from July 1

Kia India will increase prices across its model lineup by up to 2% from July 1, 2026. The company cites rising input costs and higher operational expenses as the reason behind the latest price revision.

Kia India has announced a price hike across its entire model lineup, with the revised prices set to come into effect from July 1, 2026. The company said that prices of its vehicles will be increased by up to 2%. However, the exact increase will vary depending on the model and variant.

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Hike announced due to rising inputs costs

Kia said the hike is aimed at partially offsetting the impact of rising input costs and the overall increase in operational expenses. Kia joins the list of automakers that have revised vehicle prices in India over the past few months. Both mass-market and luxury car manufacturers have cited higher production and operating costs as the primary reason behind the increase.

Most recently, Maruti Suzuki announced a price hike of up to ₹30,000 across its range, while Hyundai Motor India raised prices of select models by up to ₹12,800. Both revisions came into effect in June 2026. Earlier this year, BYD also increased prices across its lineup by up to 3%.

Also Read : Tata Motors announces price hike for commercial vehicles, effective from July 2026

Kia not the only carmaker to hike prices

April 2026 witnessed the largest wave of price revisions, coinciding with the start of the new financial year. Maruti Suzuki increased prices by up to 4% on select models, Hyundai introduced an initial hike of up to 3%, and Mahindra & Mahindra raised prices of its SUVs and commercial vehicles by up to 2.5%.

During the same period, JSW MG Motor India announced a price increase of up to 2% across its portfolio, while Renault India also raised prices by up to 2%. In the luxury segment, Audi India and Mercedes-Benz India increased prices by up to 2% across their respective lineups, while Tata Motors implemented a weighted average hike of 0.5% on select internal combustion passenger vehicles.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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