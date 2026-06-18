HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Kia Announces Price Hike Of Up To 2% Across Model Lineup From July 1

Kia announces price hike of up to 2% across model lineup from July 1

By: Ayush Arya
| Updated on: 18 Jun 2026, 16:56 pm
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon

  • Kia India will increase prices across its model lineup by up to 2% from July 1, 2026. The company cites rising input costs and higher operational expenses as the reason behind the latest price revision.

Kia Seltos
2026 Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
2026 Kia Seltos
Get Launch Updates on
Kia EV3 arrow icon
Notify me

Kia India will increase prices across its model lineup by up to 2% from July 1, 2026. The company cites rising input costs and higher operational expenses as the reason behind the latest price revision.

Kia India has announced a price hike across its entire model lineup, with the revised prices set to come into effect from July 1, 2026. The company said that prices of its vehicles will be increased by up to 2%. However, the exact increase will vary depending on the model and variant.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Kia Ev3 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Kia EV3
BatteryCapacity Icon81.4 kWh Range Icon600 km
₹ 20 - 25 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Kia Sportage (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Kia Sportage
Engine Icon1999 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 25 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Kia Sorento (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Kia Sorento
Engine Icon3298.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 25 - 30 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Kia Ev5 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Kia EV5
₹ 30 - 45 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Kia Carnival (HT Auto photo)
Kia Carnival
Engine Icon2151 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 63.91 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Kia Ev6 (HT Auto photo)
Kia EV6
BatteryCapacity Icon84 kWh Range Icon663 km
₹ 65.97 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Hike announced due to rising inputs costs

Kia said the hike is aimed at partially offsetting the impact of rising input costs and the overall increase in operational expenses. Kia joins the list of automakers that have revised vehicle prices in India over the past few months. Both mass-market and luxury car manufacturers have cited higher production and operating costs as the primary reason behind the increase.

Most recently, Maruti Suzuki announced a price hike of up to 30,000 across its range, while Hyundai Motor India raised prices of select models by up to 12,800. Both revisions came into effect in June 2026. Earlier this year, BYD also increased prices across its lineup by up to 3%.

Also Read : Tata Motors announces price hike for commercial vehicles, effective from July 2026

Kia not the only carmaker to hike prices

April 2026 witnessed the largest wave of price revisions, coinciding with the start of the new financial year. Maruti Suzuki increased prices by up to 4% on select models, Hyundai introduced an initial hike of up to 3%, and Mahindra & Mahindra raised prices of its SUVs and commercial vehicles by up to 2.5%.

During the same period, JSW MG Motor India announced a price increase of up to 2% across its portfolio, while Renault India also raised prices by up to 2%. In the luxury segment, Audi India and Mercedes-Benz India increased prices by up to 2% across their respective lineups, while Tata Motors implemented a weighted average hike of 0.5% on select internal combustion passenger vehicles.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 18 Jun 2026, 16:56 pm IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.