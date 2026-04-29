5 reasons why I would buy the Maruti Ertiga over Renault Triber and Nissan Gravite

The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga has been one of the most successful three-row MPVs in India for a long time. The MPV, sold through Maruti Suzuki 's Arena sales network, offers exceptional fuel efficiency, despite being a large three-row car, especially in its S-CNG variant. Adding more value for money are the factors like practicality of seven-seater layout, decent space, widespread Maruti Suzuki service network, strong brand value of the OEM, and a reliable 1.5-litre petrol engine. In a nutshell, the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga blends comfort and practicality with an affordable cost of ownership for families.

There are several factors that have made the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga a significantly better product than Nissan Gravite and Renault Triber, despite all of them being three-row, seven-seater MPVs.

In India, there are other MPVs with a three-row, seven-seater layout. Some of them are more affordable compared to the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, which includes models like the newly launched Nissan Gravite and Renault Triber. However, the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is still considered a superior offering compared to them.

Here is a comparative look at why the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is considered a superior MPV than the Nissan Gravite and Renault Triber.

Why Maruti Suzuki Ertiga considered superior to Nissan Gravite and Renault Triber?

The Ertiga is actually designed keeping the need for comfort quotient of seven adults travelling long distances in mind. It comes with more maturity, designed for sustained, full-occupancy travel, whereas the Gravite and Triber are smaller city-focused commuters and just okay for five adults travelling long distances.

A bigger engine churning better power

The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is considered superior to the Nissan Gravite and Renault Triber primarily due to the more powerful and bigger engine. Powering the Ertiga is Maruti Suzuki's tried and tested 1.5-litre K15C petrol engine, which is mated to a mild-hybrid technology enabling the power mill to squeeze out extra fuel efficiency. The engine is known for offering significantly better highway performance and pulling power compared to the 1.0-litre naturally aspirated three-cylinder petrol engine that works under the hood of Triber and Gravite.

Bigger dimension means better space and comfort

The larger dimensions of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga offer better space and comfort inside the cabin of the MPV compared to the Gravite and Triber. The comfort level offered in the third row of the Ertiga is significantly better than that of the other two models in question. Being 400 mm longer than the Triber and having a 2,740 mm wheelbase means the Ertiga provides better third-row legroom and superior comfort for seven adult occupants during long-distance travel.

Factory-fitted CNG kit boosts appeal

The Ertiga offers the efficiency of a factory-fitted CNG kit option, making it cheaper to run than the petrol-only alternatives in that range. The petrol-CNG fuel combo significantly enhances the range of the MPV without refuelling. In fact, the availability of a factory-fitted CNG kit is a huge factor, offering high fuel efficiency of approximately 26.09 km/kg and lower running costs compared to petrol or diesel. This has been attracting personal and fleet buyers. The Triber and Gravite also come with a CNG option, but the CNG kit is fitted at the dealer level, unlike Ertiga's OEM-level fitment, which enhances the reliability of the latter MPV.

A fully automatic transmission is another boon

The Ertiga comes with the option of a smooth six-speed automatic gearbox, as compared to the five-speed AMT units available in both Triber and Gravite. The torque converter automatic gearbox is known for smoother gear shifting and better reliability in terms of performance compared to the automatic manual transmission technology, popularly known as AMT. While the AMTs have been known for their associated lags in shifting, the pure automatic gearbox is known for smooth operations, making overtakes and quick manoeuvres more efficient.

Maruti Suzuki's strong brand value is another appeal booster

Maruti Suzuki, being the biggest carmaker in India, has a widespread retail and service network across the country, which certainly helps in enhanced brand value and presence in India as compared to Renault and Nissan. Being present in the country for a longer period than Renault and Nissan, making cost-efficient passenger vehicles too, are other key factors that helped in building the brand reputation for Maruti Suzuki. This has certainly helped the Ertiga to position itself as a better product to consumers.

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