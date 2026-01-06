KB Ganesh, Kerala Transport Minister, takes the Tata Sierra for a spin

Tata Motors’ reintroduction of the Sierra nameplate has begun to draw public attention, marking the return of the SUV to the Indian market after a gap of nearly two decades. The model, which carries forward a familiar badge from Tata Motors’ earlier lineup, has been positioned as part of the company’s expanding SUV portfolio.

Kerala Transport Minister K.B. Ganesh Kumar recently test drove the new Tata Sierra, becoming one of the early individuals to experience the vehicle following its re-entry into the market. A video shared by a Tata dealer on Instagram shows the minister inspecting the Sierra and later taking the driver’s seat. The post also states that he proceeded to book the vehicle, making it the first recorded Tata Sierra booking in Kerala.

Tata Sierra: Background and context

The Tata Sierra was originally launched in India in the 1990s and was discontinued in the early 2000s. It was among Tata Motors’ early utility vehicle offerings and was known for its three-door configuration and large glass areas.

The newly introduced Sierra is intended to revive the discontinued nameplate, with Tata Motors updating the model to meet current design and regulatory requirements. The company has not yet disclosed detailed sales timelines or delivery schedules for the vehicle in Kerala.

Tata Sierra: Pricing, variants and availability

The new Tata Sierra is being offered in a range of configurations, with prices starting at ₹11.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the entry-level variant and extending up to around ₹21.29 lakh for the range-topping model, based on official listings of various trims.

Tata Motors has structured the Sierra line-up across seven main variants, Smart+, Pure, Pure+, Adventure, Adventure+, Accomplished and Accomplished+, each available with different powertrain and gearbox combinations.

The Smart+ variant, positioned at the base of the range, starts at around ₹11.49 lakh with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine paired with a manual gearbox. Diesel options for this variant are priced higher.

Mid-level trims such as Pure and Adventure offer incremental features and powertrain choices, with prices in the mid-teens (lakh) bracket depending on transmission and engine type.

The Accomplished and Accomplished+ variants sit at the top of the lineup, priced from around ₹17.99 lakh up to ₹21.29 lakh (ex-showroom), reflecting higher equipment levels and additional powertrain options, including turbo-petrol and automatic configurations.

The Sierra is offered with a suite of petrol and diesel engines and a mix of manual and automatic transmissions to cater to diverse buyer preferences. Bookings for the SUV opened in mid-December 2025, with deliveries scheduled to begin in January 2026.

