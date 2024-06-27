HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Kalki Flying Car Bujji Steals Spotlight In Hyderabad: What Is It All About?

Kalki flying car Bujji steals spotlight in Hyderabad: What is it all about?

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 27 Jun 2024, 15:04 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Bujji is a big electric-powered science-fiction concept car that was used as a robotic vehicle in the movie titled Kalki 2898 AD featuring actors like
...
Kalki Bujji flying car
Bujji is a science-fiction robotic car that features as actor Prabhas' ride in the movie Kalki 2898 AD which got released across theatres in India on Thursday, June 27..
Kalki Bujji flying car
Bujji is a science-fiction robotic car that features as actor Prabhas' ride in the movie Kalki 2898 AD which got released across theatres in India on Thursday, June 27..

Bujji, one of the star attractions of Kalki 2898 AD, has taken Hyderabad by storm on the inaugural day of the movie starring actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Prabhas. The giant concept electric vehicle, now parked outside a multiplex in Hyderabad is attracting thousands of enthusiasts to take a first look at it in real world. The vehicle was earlier unveiled and showcased to fans of the movie aross India. It features as Bhairava's ride, a character played by actor Prabhas in the movie.

Bujji is a science-fiction flying car that has garnered immense interest among Kalki fans since it was first revealed. It is a real-life concept vehicle which was born in the stables of Jayem Automotives, a Coimbatore-based firm which is known for making automotive parts. Its sheer size enthralled movie-goers at the Hyderabad multiplex where it has been parked for all to see. The Bujji stands more than six metres in length, almost the size of a minibus in India. It is also more than three metres in width, over two metres in height and weighs nearly six tonnes, five times more than an average car in India.

Trending Cars

Find more Cars
Mahindra Xuv 3xo (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹7.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹8.10 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Kia Seltos (HT Auto photo)
Kia Seltos
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹10.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra XUV700
Engine Icon2184.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹13.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Toyota Fortuner (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Fortuner
Engine Icon2755 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹33.43 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
Engine Icon1199.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹6 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Also Read : Mahindra Thar 5 door likely to make debut on August 15

Bujji car design

The design of the Bujji appears unique with three giant wheels that look like to have taken inspiration from the Batmobile of Batman movies. There is a transparent canopy on the cockpit, which looks like has drawn design motivation from fighter aircraft.

Also Read : Porsche Mission X-inspired hypercar likely to get all-wheel drive

Bujji car: Electric power

Bujji is not just a mere prop for the movie. It can actually be driven thanks to Mahindra, one of the top carmakers in India. Mahindra helped the Kalki team to bring it alive with two electric motors. Despite its huge size and weight, Bujji is capable of mopping up 125 bhp of top power, a staggering 9,800 Nm of maximum torque and hit a top speed of 45 kmph in real life. The vehicle is powered by a 47 kWh battery pack.

First Published Date: 27 Jun 2024, 14:57 PM IST
TAGS: Mahindra flying car

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.