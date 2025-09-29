Just a month’s wait for the launch, but dominance of the Hyundai Venue continues

This festive season, Hyundai is bringing the new-generation Hyundai Venue with an even more stylish design and new advanced features, while customers’ love for the current model remains strong.

With the GST reduction and festive benefits, the Venue has become even more pocket-friendly.

Price benefits that brings you double happiness:

The ex-showroom price has been reduced from ₹7.94 lakh to ₹7.24 lakh, and on top of that, customers can avail offers worth up to ₹70,000.



Price Comparison Old Vs New GST Regime –

Hyundai Venue Old New Benefit Ex-showroom ₹794,100 ₹726,381 ₹67,719 Insurance* ₹52,648 ₹52,000 ₹648 Registration* ₹74,241 ₹68,146 ₹6095 Downpayment* ₹135,000 ₹125,000 ₹10,000 EMI* for 5 Years Tenure ₹16,105 ₹14,772 ₹13,33

* Terms & Conditions applied, above calculation is for Venue E and a tentative indication.

Its stylish design and modern features make it a smart choice for your family.

Why do people trust the Hyundai Venue?

It is a compact SUV that offers a comfortable driving experience, from city traffic to highway runs.

Hyundai’s wide service network, reliability, and best-in-class resale value add to the trust.

(This article has been curated in association with Hyundai Motor India Limited.)

First Published Date: