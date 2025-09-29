Just a month’s wait for the launch, but dominance of the Hyundai Venue continues

Copyright © HT Media Limited
This festive season, Hyundai is bringing the new-generation Hyundai Venue with an even more stylish design and new advanced features, while customers’ love for the current model remains strong.
And the best part – with the GST reduction and festive benefits, the Venue has become even more pocket-friendly.
The ex-showroom price has been reduced from ₹7.94 lakh to ₹7.24 lakh, and on top of that, customers can avail offers worth up to ₹70,000.
Price Comparison Old Vs New GST Regime –
|Hyundai Venue
Old
New
Benefit
|Ex-showroom
₹794,100
₹726,381
₹67,719
|Insurance*
₹52,648
₹52,000
₹648
|Registration*
₹74,241
₹68,146
₹6095
|Downpayment*
₹135,000
₹125,000
₹10,000
|EMI* for 5 Years Tenure
₹16,105
₹14,772
₹13,33
* Terms & Conditions applied, above calculation is for Venue E and a tentative indication.
(This article has been curated in association with Hyundai Motor India Limited.)
