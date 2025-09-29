HT Auto
Just a month’s wait for the launch, but dominance of the Hyundai Venue continues

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 29 Sept 2025, 16:01 pm
This festive season, Hyundai is bringing the new-generation Hyundai Venue with an even more stylish design and new advanced features.

Hyundai
This festive season, Hyundai is bringing the new-generation Hyundai Venue with an even more stylish design and new advanced features.
Hyundai
This festive season, Hyundai is bringing the new-generation Hyundai Venue with an even more stylish design and new advanced features.
With the GST reduction and festive benefits, the Venue has become even more pocket-friendly.
With the GST reduction and festive benefits, the Venue has become even more pocket-friendly.

And the best part – with the GST reduction and festive benefits, the Venue has become even more pocket-friendly.

Price benefits that brings you double happiness:

The ex-showroom price has been reduced from 7.94 lakh to 7.24 lakh, and on top of that, customers can avail offers worth up to 70,000.

Price Comparison Old Vs New GST Regime –

Hyundai Venue

Old

New

Benefit

Ex-showroom

794,100

726,381

67,719

Insurance*

52,648

52,000

648

Registration*

74,241

68,146

6095

Downpayment*

135,000

125,000

10,000

EMI* for 5 Years Tenure

16,105

14,772

13,33

* Terms & Conditions applied, above calculation is for Venue E and a tentative indication.

Its stylish design and modern features make it a smart choice for your family.
Its stylish design and modern features make it a smart choice for your family.

Why do people trust the Hyundai Venue?

  • It is a compact SUV that offers a comfortable driving experience, from city traffic to highway runs.
  • Its stylish design and modern features make it a smart choice for your family.
  • Hyundai’s wide service network, reliability, and best-in-class resale value add to the trust.

Hyundai's wide service network, reliability, and best-in-class resale value add to the trust.
Hyundai’s wide service network, reliability, and best-in-class resale value add to the trust.

(This article has been curated in association with Hyundai Motor India Limited.)

First Published Date: 29 Sept 2025, 16:01 pm IST

