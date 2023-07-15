Jubilee actor Wamiqa Gabbi brings home the Jeep Meridian SUV

Actor Wamiqa Gabbi, popular for her work in Punjabi, Hindi, and South movies, along with several web series, recently acquired the Jeep Meridian SUV. The Jubilee star took to the social media platform - Instagram - to share about her new purchase. The Jeep Meridian is the brand’s seven-seater offering based on the Compass and is priced from ₹32.95 lakh, going up to ₹38 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variant.

The Jeep Meridian arrived in the market last year and the seven-seater SUV borrows the same 2.0-litre diesel engine that powers the Compass and is tuned for 168 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque. The model comes with a 9-speed automatic transmission and a 6-speed manual gearbox option. It’s unclear as to which version did Gabbi opt for. The top-spec automatic variant comes equipped with all-wheel drive. The SUV does not get a petrol engine on offer.

Compared to the Compass, the Jeep Meridian is 364 mm longer, 41 mm wider and 48 mm taller. It also gets a 146 mm longer wheelbase in comparison to its five-seater sibling. On the feature front, the Meridian gets a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10.1-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charging, electrically adjustable front seats, dual-zone climate control, electrically operable tailgate, a panoramic sunroof and more.

More recently, Jeep India introduced the Meridian Upland and X special editions to bring cosmetic changes and more features to the SUV. The SUV competes in the full-size SUV segment against strong sellers such as the Toyota Fortuner, Skoda Kodiaq, and MG Gloster.

On the work front, Wamiqa was last seen in the web show Jubilee, which garnered rave reviews. The actor also featured in the Punjabi film Kali Jotta earlier this year. She will be seen in director Vishal Bharadwaj's next Khufiya that’s currently under production, along with the Punjabi film Kikli.

