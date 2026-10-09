JSW Motors set to launch first SUV product in India on December 4

JSW Motors will launch its first SUV for the Indian market, marking the company’s entry into India’s passenger vehicle market as an independent automotive brand on December 4. It is reported that the upcoming model would be named ‘Combat’ and would be based on the Jetour T2 . The five-seat SUV is likely to get a plug-in hybrid powertrain and will probably be produced at the JSW Motors plant in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in Maharashtra.

JSW Combat: Powertrain and Range

The India-spec JSW Combat is expected to use a 1.5L direct-injection turbocharged petrol engine paired with an 18.4-kWh battery pack and two electric motors powering the front wheels. The powertrain is likely to be mated to a three-speed dedicated hybrid transmission (DHT) with a combined output of 360 hp and 610 Nm of torque. According to the claimed figures, the SUV could deliver an all-electric range of 90 km under the NEDC testing cycle. With a full fuel tank and a charged battery, its total driving range is expected to reach up to 1,100 km. Additionally, the globally available Jetour T2 is offered with multiple plug-in hybrid powertrain options.

JSW Combat: Exterior Design

JSW is expected to make a few changes while retaining most of the Jetour T2's boxy design. Previous spy images indicate that the SUV could receive revised headlamps and updated front and rear bumpers.

Other design elements likely to carry over include 20-inch alloy wheels, prominent wheel-arch cladding, roof rails featuring neon-green accents, a tailgate-mounted spare wheel and vertically positioned LED tail-lamps. Although the Jetour T2 has received a facelift in international markets, spy shots of the India-spec model suggest that JSW Motors may introduce the pre-facelift version in the country

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JSW Combat: Interior and Features

The interior of JSW's SUV set to be launched on December 4 is expected to feature an upright dashboard layout, with a large 15.6-inch infotainment touchscreen and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster. The four-spoke steering wheel is also likely to carry JSW Motors branding. The international-spec Jetour T2 offers several comfort and convenience features, including a six-way electrically adjustable driver's seat and a four-way powered front passenger seat. The front seats also get ventilation and memory functions, while a 12-speaker Sony sound system is available for the audio experience.

Safety equipment on the international model includes six airbags, a 540-degree camera system offering surround-view and underbody visibility, and Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). The India-spec JSW Combat is expected to offer a similar package, although the final equipment list will be confirmed at its unveiling.

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