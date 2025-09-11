HT Auto
HT Auto
Hide Google Preferred Source Ribbon Google Preferred Source Ribbon
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Jsw Mg To Reduce Pricing For Suvs Following Gst Overhaul

JSW MG to reduce pricing for SUVs following GST overhaul

By: Ryan Paul Massey
| Updated on: 11 Sept 2025, 15:10 pm
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

  • MG Motor India will fully pass on GST benefits, with price reductions for its SUVs starting September 7, 2025.

MG Hector
MG Motor India is passing the GST 2.0 benefits on its SUVs to customers.
MG Hector
MG Motor India is passing the GST 2.0 benefits on its SUVs to customers.
View Personalised Offers on
MG Hector arrow icon
Check Offers icon Check Offers

JSW MG Motor India has announced that it will fully pass on the benefits of the revised Goods and Services Tax (GST) to customers. From September 7, 2025, the company’s ICE SUV lineup, the Astor, Hector, and Gloster, will be available at reduced prices under the new tax regime.

Check Offers icon
Check Offers icon
Preferred Source Banner
Preferred Source Banner

How much will customers save on MG SUVs?

The updated prices deliver meaningful savings. Buyers of the MG Astor will now save up to 54,000. The Hector, depending on the variant, comes with benefits of up to 1.49 lakh, while the flagship Gloster sees the highest relief at up to 3.04 lakh. The exact benefit varies depending on the model and trim level.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Mg Hector (HT Auto photo)
MG Hector
Engine Icon1956 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 14.50 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mg Gloster (HT Auto photo)
MG Gloster
Engine Icon1996 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 41.07 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Citroen C5 Aircross (HT Auto photo)
Citroen C5 Aircross
Engine Icon1997 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 39.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Toyota Fortuner (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Fortuner
Engine Icon2755 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 36.05 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mg Majestor (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
MG Majestor
Engine Icon1996 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 40 - 45 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Toyota Fortuner Legender (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Fortuner Legender
Engine Icon2755 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 44.51 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Vinay Raina, Chief Commercial Officer of JSW MG Motor India, said the GST reform directly improves affordability and builds consumer confidence. He explained that MG’s decision ensures buyers feel the immediate value of the tax cut. With demand expected to strengthen during the festive season, the company aims to make its SUVs more accessible and attractive.

Are there any additional customer offers?

Beyond the price cuts, MG is offering 100 per cent on-road funding and a three-month EMI holiday. These schemes provide added financial flexibility and aim to encourage new buyers.

What is GST 2.0 and how does it impact cars?

The new Goods and Services Tax framework, known as GST 2.0, came into effect last month. Announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it replaces the earlier multi-slab system with two simple slabs of 5 per cent and 18 per cent, while a flat 40 per cent rate applies to luxury goods such as larger cars and SUVs. Importantly, the compensation cess that previously sat on top of GST has been scrapped.

For smaller cars and two-wheelers, this means lower taxes and more affordable prices. For larger vehicles over four metres in length with petrol engines above 1,200cc or diesel engines above 1,500cc, the overall tax burden has also eased slightly. Earlier, these models were taxed at 45 to 50 per cent, but under the new system, they fall into the 40 per cent slab. In practical terms, GST 2.0 delivers modest relief on bigger vehicles while simplifying the structure for the entire automobile sector.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2025, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 11 Sept 2025, 15:10 pm IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.