JSW MG Motor India posts 32% YTD growth; MG Select crosses 1,000-unit sales mark

By: Ayush Chakraborty
| Updated on: 02 Dec 2025, 17:34 pm
  • JSW MG Motor India has reported a 32 per cent year-to-date growth in wholesales from January to November 2025, continuing its upward momentum across both ICE and EV segments.

The MG Windsor Pro features an expansive glass area that contributes to increased cabin temperatures during the day, thereby diminishing the air conditioner's efficiency. Additionally, this design impacts the functionality of Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and the wireless charger, as direct sunlight affects the center console. Fortunately, the front seats are equipped with ventilation to assist the front passengers.
The MG Windsor Pro features an expansive glass area that contributes to increased cabin temperatures during the day, thereby diminishing the air conditioner's efficiency. Additionally, this design impacts the functionality of Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and the wireless charger, as direct sunlight affects the center console. Fortunately, the front seats are equipped with ventilation to assist the front passengers.
JSW MG Motor India has posted its sales performance for the January-November 2025 period, registering a 32 per cent year-to-date (YTD) increase in wholesales when compared to the same period last year. With this, the company marks another commercial year with sustained sales momentum as it expands its presence across both ICE and electric vehicle segments. MG further reported that its wholesale volumes in November 2025 reached 5,754 units, highlighting stable demand across its portfolio.

Alongside its overall sales growth, the company announced a key milestone achieved by its premium retail channel. MG Select, the brand’s exclusive luxury EV network, has crossed 1,000 units in total sales since it was launched, continuing to hold the second place in India’s luxury EV segment. JSW MG Motor India attributes this performance to its high-end EVs garnering strong traction. MG Select currently sells two models, including the flagship MG M9 and the MG Cyberster, which it says is currently India’s highest-selling sports car. Demand remains high for the Cyberster, with customers facing a four- to five-month waiting period.

Also Read : 2026 MG Hector facelift spied in India with fresh design updates

2026 MG Hector Facelift coming soon: What to expect?

The MG Hector marked the company’s entry into the Indian passenger vehicles market when it was launched in 2019, and the premium mid-size SUV is now getting its yearly update in the form of a facelift for the 2026 model year. The 2026 Hector SUV will receive subtle revisions to its exterior design, culminating in an updated front fascia with a new grille design and updated front and rear bumpers.

Since this is not a generational upgrade, the Hector will carry over the same engine options as before. These include a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 2.0-litre diesel mill. The petrol unit makes 141 bhp and 250 Nm of torque and can be had with either a 6-speed manual or a CVT gearbox. The diesel engine delivers 167 bhp and 350 Nm of torque and is limited to the 6-speed manual.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2025, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 02 Dec 2025, 17:34 pm IST

