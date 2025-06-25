Copyright © HT Media Limited
JSW MG Motor India to hike prices across range by up to 1.5% from July 1

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 25 Jun 2025, 16:38 PM
MG Motor India explained that the price revision is being done to mitigate the impact of rising input costs and other macroeconomic factors.

The price hike affects all models in the JSW MG Motor India lineup starting from July 1, 2025
JSW MG Motor India has announced it will be increasing prices across its model range with effect from July 1, 2025. The automaker will be increasing prices by up to 1.5 per cent across its product lineup, comprising the Comet EV, Windsor EV, ZS EV, Astor, Hector, and Gloster.

MG To Hike Prices From July 1

MG Motor India explained that the price revision is being done to “mitigate the impact of rising input costs and other macroeconomic factors." The increment has been announced just days after the automaker revised prices on the ZS EV electric SUV, which dropped by up to 4.44 lakh.

Also Read : MG ZS EV gets a massive price cut of up to 4.44 lakh

The price hike will be marginal on its mass-market cars. Meanwhile, MG is gearing up to enter the luxury vehicle segment later this year

The MG vehicle range starts with the Comet EV priced from 4.99 lakh, followed by the Windsor EV starting at 10 lakh. The MG ZS EV remains the brand's most expensive EV priced from 13 lakh. With respect to internal combustion engine (ICE) offerings, the brand's lineup starts with the MG Astor at 11.30 lakh, followed by the Hector priced from 17.5 lakh, with the Gloster right on top, priced from 41.07 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.

MG is the first automaker in India to offer Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) option on its electric vehicles, bringing the ex-showroom price substantially, ensuring a lower acquisition cost for customers.

Upcoming MG Cars In India

The automaker will soon enter the luxury vehicle segment as well with the launch of the M9 Limousine, slated to arrive next month. This will be followed up with the Cyberster electric convertible sports car, also scheduled to arrive later in the year. Both the premium offerings will be sold via the new MG Select dealership network. The brand also showcased the Majestor, a more premium version based on the Gloster, at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo, which could arrive later in the year.

First Published Date: 25 Jun 2025, 16:38 PM IST
TAGS: price hike MG Astor MG Windsor MG ZS EV MG Hector MG Gloster MG Comet
