JSW MG Motor India announces up to 2% price hike across entire model range

JSW MG Motor India has announced a price hike of up to 2 per cent across all products in its portfolio. The new prices will be effective from January 1, 2026, and will vary depending on the specific model and variant. The company attributed the change in pricing to rising input costs and other macroeconomic factors.

While hikes come around every once in a while, MG has raised its prices amid a period of declining car sales despite the recent GST rate rationalisation that has made everything from small cars to SUVs and luxury models more affordable. The revised GST structure has reduced the tax on small cars to a flat 18 per cent from an effective 28 per cent. Large cars, SUVs, and luxury models were earlier taxed at 28 per cent, before being hit with a compensation cess that would go as high as 25 per cent and take the total tax incidence to ~50 per cent. This category will now be taxed at a flat 40 per cent, while the cess has been scrapped completely. EVs remain under the 5 per cent slab.

Despite the measures, MG’s charts reflect declining trends. FADA data for November 2025 showed that the company’s sales in the passenger vehicles market fell to 4,400 units, reflecting a 15.95 per cent year-on-year decline. According to EV sales data, MG’s volumes fell by 18.82 per cent month-on-month to 3,693 units from 4,549 in October 2025.

However, the company is still showing some consistent momentum across the year, having registered a 32 per cent year-to-date increase in wholesales during the January-November 2025 period. Its EV sales in November 2025 grew by 10.34 per cent from the same month last year, highlighting stable demand across its portfolio.

MG Motor India is now relying on the recently launched 2026 Hector facelift to drive up its volumes. Originally debuting in India in 2019, the mid-size SUV marked the brand’s entry and established the MG name on our shores. With its latest update, MG intends to renew its brand appeal to deepen its foothold within the market.

