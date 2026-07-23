JSW Jetour T2 spotted yet again ahead of India launch

The Jetour T2 will be coming to Indian shores later this year as part of Chinese automaker Chery and JSW’s joint venture (JV). The first car expected from the JV between JSW and Chery to be launched in India is the Jetour T2. Not only that, but the SUV has been spotted multiple times being tested on the road. It was spotted again recently being tested on highways, which suggests that the SUV could be launched in the Indian market soon.

The JSW Jetour T2 has been spotted testing ahead of its India launch later this year. The rugged SUV is expected with turbo-petrol and plug-in hybrid powertrains producing up to 355 bhp.

JSW Jetour T2: Expected Exterior

The JSW Jetour T2 gets an upright stance and boxy proportions, which are fairly similar to the Land Rover Defender. The silhouette and its rugged design make it look ready to tackle any terrain at any given point. The front fascia gets big LED headlamps, a chunky front bumper with fog lamps, a multi-slat front grille, and a skid plate, among others.

The side profile of the Jetour T2 is expected to be equipped with body-coloured outside rear-view mirrors (ORVMs) with integrated turn indicators and a blind spot camera, six-spoke alloy wheels, black cladding on wheel arches and roof rails. Additionally, the rear section of the SUV features big boxy taillamps, a chunky rear bumper and the spare tyre mounted on the boot door with a wheel cover, among others.

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JSW Jetour T2: Expected Powertrains

The JSW Jetour T2 is expected to get the same engine options as it does globally. The Jetour T2 will be powered by two different engine options: a 1.5L inline four turbo petrol engine producing 181 bhp of peak power output and 290 Nm of peak torque, paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT), and a 1.5L turbo petrol engine with plug-in hybrid tech with dual electric motors churning a combined peak power output of 355 bhp and 610 Nm of peak torque, paired with a three-speed dedicated hybrid transmission.

This would not be JSW's first joint venture with a Chinese automaker, since it has a joint venture with SAIC wherein JSW is the majority stakeholder, which forms JSW MG Motors.

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