JLR begins India production of Defender 110; prices start at 99 lakh

JLR has started manufacturing the Defender 110 in Pune. This makes India the first market outside Europe to produce the SUV locally. The India-made SUV starts at ₹99 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi), with deliveries scheduled to start on November 15.

The Defender 110 comes in the X-Dynamic HSE trim with 2.0-litre petrol, 3.0-litre petrol and 3.0-litre diesel engines. All versions use the D7x architecture and Intelligent All-Wheel Drive, with seating for up to seven occupants. The trim range starts from a 2.0-litre petrol, and goes up to 3.0-litre versions costing ₹1.18 crore (ex-showroom).

Additional features on the 2.0 engine

The locally manufactured 2.0-litre petrol version gains equipment worth up to ₹6.5 lakh that was previously optional on imported CBU models.

The additions include Terrain Response 2, adaptive off-road cruise control, electronic air suspension with Adaptive Dynamics, Wade Sensing, three-zone climate control, cabin air purification, a ClearSight interior rear-view mirror and 14-way heated and cooled front seats with memory.

It also includes manual third-row seats, a refrigerator compartment, an air-quality sensor, and a domestic socket.

Additional equipment with the 3.0 engine

The 3.0-litre petrol and diesel versions receive standard equipment previously worth up to ₹17 lakh.

These include an electronic active differential with torque vectoring, configurable Terrain Response, climate-controlled second-row seats, heated third-row seats, a Meridian surround-sound system, a head-up display and 20-inch diamond-turned wheels.

The package also includes illuminated metal treadplates and a metallic-grey cross-car beam.

Lennard Hoornik, Chief Commercial Officer at JLR, commented on the achievement saying, “Manufacturing the Defender in Pune enables us to respond faster to demand while maintaining the tough, rugged engineering and reductive design that makes Defender an icon across the globe."

Rajan Amba, Managing Director at JLR India, also expressed his views, “This is a proud milestone for JLR India. The country has embraced Defender for its capability, versatility and unmistakable character."

“This decision to now manufacture in Pune reflects the scale of our ambition for India and our confidence in the quality and passion of our team and partners here," he added.

JLR's Pune manufacturing facility

Local production is expected to reduce waiting periods. Established with Tata Motors in 2011, JLR's Pune facility was its first manufacturing site outside the UK and has produced ten models for India. Global production of the Defender OCTA, Defender 90 and Defender 130 will continue at JLR's plant in Nitra, Slovakia.

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