Jimny to V-Cross: 5 cars under 30 lakh that are capable off-roaders

SUVs are all the rage globally and the body style has steadily captured the fancy of car buyers. Everyone is looking for a rugged do-it-all utility vehicle. Purists would argue that a true SUV can go off-road and has at least a 4x4 to show for it. Thankfully, the market is diverse today with multiple options on sale. So, if you are looking to bring a true-blue off-roader home, here are the top five cars under ₹30 lakh that can handle the heat when the road gets rough.

From the Jimny to the V-Cross, these five SUVs under ₹30 lakh can handle the heat when the road gets rough. We have also listed some special alternat

Maruti has equipped the Jimny off-roader with an AllGrip Pro 4WD system and a low-range gearbox with 2WD-high, 4WD-high and 4WD-low. There is also an electronic traction control system and a three-link rigid axle suspension

1. Maruti Suzuki Jimny

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny may not be the most versatile vehicle out there but there’s no denying that it is one capable off-roader. The ladder-on-frame structure and light kerb weight make it more durable and capable enough to tackle all terrains. Slot the five-door SUV into 4Low and it will steadily cross even the most treacherous terrains. That said, its pricing seems steep for the size starting from ₹12.74 lakh (ex-showroom). Nevertheless, plenty of discounts are available on the off-roader to make it a lucrative deal.

Also Read : Can Nissan X-Trail fill the void left in large SUV space by Ford Endeavour?

The Mahindra Thar's versatility is not just in its performance and off-road capability but also with its engine and transmission choice that includes an entry-level RWD variant for lifestyle buyers

2. Mahindra Thar

The true-blue old-school off-roader only got better when the new generation arrived in 2020 and its off-road capabilities have only improved with more components in place. The Mahindra Thar three-door continues to be an apt choice given its massive proportions, short wheelbase and 4x4 hardware making it an ideal choice for off-road enthusiasts. Add to it the powerful petrol and diesel engine options with manual and automatic gearbox choices and you get a lot of power for the size. There’s also the rear-wheel drive (RWD) variant that comes at a low asking price and off-road capability. The Thar is also more affordable than the Jimny with a starting price of ₹11.35 lakh (ex-showroom).

The 2024 Force Gurkha range arrives in 3-door and 5-door body styles while retaining the off-road prowess on both models

3. Force Gurkha

Making its presence felt as a capable off-roader for hardcore enthusiasts, the Force Gurkha is as pure as it gets when it comes to the analogue 4x4 experience with a diesel-manual configuration. The latest update introduced earlier this year brings notable features to the SUV but retains the core ethos of the model which continues to be about finding new trails. No wonder then the Gurkha is a popular choice for many in the Rain Forest Challenge (RFC). That said, the SUV now comes in both three-door and five-door body styles making it more practical than before. Don’t forget, it’s the only vehicle of its kind that comes with a factory-fitted snorkel. The Gurkha 3-door is priced at ₹16.75 lakh, while the Gurkha 5-door will set you back by ₹18 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Mahindra Scorpio-N is a fantastic all-rounder with a comfortable cabin that packs a host of features, along with 4x4 capability with the diesel engine

4. Mahindra Scorpio N

Speaking of five-door offerings, the Mahindra Scorpio has always been a capable all-rounder, be it on the highway or trails, and the new Scorpio-N is more capable than its predecessor. The new-generation Scorpio-N is more premium in every way with a comfier and upmarket cabin, a host of fancy tech, and powerful petrol and diesel engines with manual and automatic transmissions. It continues to get 4x4 on the diesel making it a pretty good all-rounder. Prices for the Mahindra Scorpio-N start from ₹13.85 lakh (ex-showroom).

Big, brawny and handsome, the Isuzu V-Cross appeals to the heart with its comfortable driving experience and immense off-road capability

5. Isuzu V-Cross

Defying the SUV body style, the Isuzu V-Cross is what you buy when your commute involves more trail and less highway. The pick-up truck offers an amazing balance between everyday convenience and off-road capability. It’s simple to drive, gets all the creature comforts and can seat five with its double-cab design. At the same time, the massive cargo bed gives it the versatility for ferrying everything from a home to motorcycles. The V-Cross is known for its reliability and continues to be a preferred choice for many. It is also the most expensive off-roader here at ₹25.52 lakh (ex-showroom).

Special Mentions

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Toyota Hyryder get All-Wheel Drive on the 1,5-litre Smart Hybrid variants bring mild off-roading capability

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara/Toyota UC Hryder AWD

Both the mild-hybrid variants of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder come with the option of All-Wheel Drive (AWD). That’s a first among front-wheel drive vehicles in the compact SUV segment. The 1.5-litre naturally aspirated motor develops 102 bhp and 137 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox. The ground clearance on both models measures 208 mm.

The Mahindra XUV700 gets AWD on the top-spec AX7 L variant that brings light off-roading ability to the multi-seater SUV

Mahindra XUV700

More popular for its premium features and a comfortable cabin that can seat up to seven, the Mahindra XUV700 also comes with All-Wheel Drive (AWD) in the top-spec version. Notably, the AWD system is available only with the 2.2-litre diesel engine in the AX7 trim with all the bells and whistles. For those looking at tackling rough roads more regularly, this is the preferred variant to opt for.

First Published Date: