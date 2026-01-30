Jeep’s next India models to arrive from 2027 under new strategy

Jeep has set out a fresh roadmap for India under what it calls Strategic Plan Jeep 2.0, reaffirming a long-term commitment to the market at a time when its local portfolio remains limited. The plan places India at the centre of Jeep’s Asia Pacific operations.

India will continue to play a dual role for the brand, as a domestic market and as a regional manufacturing and export base. Jeep said vehicles developed and built here will serve not only local buyers but also markets across Asia Pacific and beyond.

India to play regional manufacturing and export role

Explaining the direction, Shailesh Hazela, CEO and Managing Director of Stellantis India, said: “Jeep’s 85-year legacy is built on authenticity and adventure. Strategic Plan Jeep 2.0 lays out how we will sharpen our product strategy and strengthen the customer experience year after year, driven by deeper localisation, global product alignment, expanding our vehicle offerings, and programs that deliver real value. We are equally focused on taking care of our existing customers, ensuring they receive the support, service, and confidence they expect from Jeep. Success in India demands resilience and long-term commitment, and we are investing with that clarity to ensure Jeep remains a brand of pride and desirability."

New models planned from 2027, exports to expand

On the product side, Jeep confirmed that new model introductions for India are in the pipeline, with the first vehicle from its future lineup expected from 2027 onwards. Until then, the brand plans to rely on periodic updates and special editions of its current range to maintain showroom momentum.

Exports remain important for Jeep’s India strategy. Production from the Ranjangaon facility near Pune began supplying global markets in 2017 with the Compass. Since then, models such as the Meridian and Commander have been exported to regions including Japan, Australia and New Zealand. Jeep said it is now evaluating further export opportunities in Africa and North America.

Localisation to increase

The company also plans to deepen localisation at the Ranjangaon plant, which has an annual installed capacity of 160,000 units. Local content is expected to rise to around 90 per cent, up from the current 65–70 per cent.

The brand is also looking to grow its owner community in India through Jeep Clubs, Jeep Trails and Camp Jeep events, while expanding customer assurance initiatives under its Confidence 7 programme, including extended warranties, buyback options and service plans.

