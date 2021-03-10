Mopar's Jeep and Jeep Performance Parts brands are joining forces once again after coronavirus put a halt to it last year. This year it will be introducing several custom-built vehicles specifically designed to conquer the terrains of Moab, Utah, from March 27 to April 4. The sketches offer a preview of the concept vehicles that will debut in Moab aimed at enthusiasts of the Jeep brand.

Jeep has released two teaser images of the concept vehicles it will showcase. One of them is called Magneto. A press note attached with it by the carmaker reads, "Design sketches give an early glimpse of the distinct and powerful performance concept vehicles that are set to debut at this year’s annual Jeep enthusiast event in Moab."

Though the company has not revealed any details about this new concept, it is highly speculated to be the Wrangler’s EV avatar that was teased earlier by the carmaker. The earlier teaser had described the new vehicle as a ‘100% battery-powered Wrangler BEV’.

The new Wrangler EV called Magneto is likely to have a similar body-on-frame setup like the regular Wranglers. According to some of the details already shared by the carmaker, it is likely to be an all-wheel drive EV with at least three to four battery packs under the floor.

The Magneto is likely to be powered by a single electric motor. Also evident from the scooped up part on the bonnet is that is is likely to be powered by a V8 engine. According to the teaser released earlier, the Magneto appears to be a two-door 4X4 electric Wrangler.

At the front, it wears the traditional seven-slat grille, which does not look different from the other Jeep vehicles. The only difference could be that the slats will not have any openings because it is going to be an electric vehicle. Besides the grille, it wears blue tow hooks at the front. It is also likely to have a different set of lights at the front.

Jeep has also shared image of another Wrangler concept to be showcased during the annual Easter Jeep Safari event. This one can be seen wearing a bold-looking bumper with winch, fenders, power dome hoods and half doors.