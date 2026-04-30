Jeep Wrangler Rubicon gets limited-run Trail Hunt Edition to impress Indiana Jones

Jeep has launched a limited-run version of the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon in South Korea, called the Trail Hunt Edition. Claimed to be inspired by the popular Indiana Jones films, this special edition is limited to just 20 units for the region and is billed as a fully kitted-out version of the Rubicon straight from the factory, with a focus on improved off-road prowess and more rugged visuals.

Design and exterior updates

The Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Trail Hunt Edition sets itself apart with a series of Mopar upgrades that alter both form and function. Design changes include black decals running along the side profile, beadlock alloy wheels, wider fenders, and a hood deflector. The SUV is also equipped with a stainless steel roof rack paired with a side-mounted ladder, enhancing its touring and overlanding credentials. Jeep has also added high-performance wipers that spray washer fluid directly onto the windscreen through laser-cut outlets. Buyers can choose between two colour schemes, including Bright White and Anvil.

Chassis and off-road equipment

The Trail Hunt Edition features beadlock wheels, wider fenders, and a roof rack with ladder, reinforcing its overlanding credentials.

Mechanical changes are limited but functional, starting with a 2-inch lift kit, which increases ground clearance and makes the SUV look even more imposing than it already is. The rest of the hardware remains unchanged, including the Rock-Trac HD full-time 4WD system that continues to underpin the Rubicon’s off-road credentials.

Engine and performance

Powering the Trail Hunt Edition is the familiar 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, producing 272 bhp and 400 Nm of torque. This unit is paired with an eight-speed automatic gearbox, with no changes made to the drivetrain compared to the standard Rubicon.

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Pricing and availability

The Wrangler Rubicon Trail Hunt Edition is priced at ₩95.7 million (approximately ₹61.52 lakh) in South Korea. This represents a premium of around ₩8.8 million over the standard Rubicon, despite including accessories that are valued higher than the price difference. With production capped at 20 units, availability is extremely limited, although Jeep does offer the same accessory package separately through its official channels for existing customers.

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