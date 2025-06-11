HT Auto
Jeep teases new Grand Cherokee Signature Edition. Check out what's new

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 11 Jun 2025, 13:26 PM
  • The new Signature Edition of the Jeep Grand Cherokee includes accessories like a rear seat iPad holder, a dashcam and side steps.

Jeep Grand Cherokee Signature Edition.pngJeep Grand Cherokee Signature Edition
Jeep India posted a new teaser for the Grand Cherokee Signature Edition on its social media page.
Jeep India recently posted a teaser on social media hinting at its upcoming new edition of the Grand Cherokee SUV. The new edition of the Jeep Grand Cherokee will be called the Signature Edition and feature multiple additions over the standard version of the luxury off-roader. In the teaser video, the American carmaker has highlighted the special accessories included in this edition of the SUV.

The added accessories expected on this new edition of the SUV, as highlighted in the teaser video, appear to include the rear seat iPad holder, a dashcam and side steps. The Grand Cherokee launched in India in 2022, and it competes with other luxury SUVs such as the Audi Q7, Mercedes-Benz GLE, Volvo XC90, BMW X5 and others.

Jeep Grand Cherokee: Design

In terms of design, the Grand Cherokee gets the quintessential Jeep look with the seven-slat front grille, clamshell bonnet and a boxy silhouette. The SUV rides on 20-inch alloy wheels.

Jeep Grand Cherokee: Engine and drivetrain

The new edition, however, does not bring any change to the powertrain on the Jeep Grand Cherokee. It continues to draw power from a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine tuned for 268 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque, while paired with an 8-speed torque converter. Power goes to all four wheels via the QUADRATAC 4x4 system.

Jeep Grand Cherokee: Interior and features

The SUV is well-equipped on the feature front with a 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a digital instrument console, and a panoramic sunroof. There’s a separate digital display for the front passenger as well, while the seats are upholstered in perforated Capri leather. The feature list also includes ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, voice command, a 9-speaker audio system, and a head-up display unit.

Jeep Grand Cherokee: Safety

With respect to safety, the Grand Cherokee packs eight airbags, ABS with EBD, TCS, ESC, Hill Start Assist, TPMS, as well as ADAS. The SUV is available only as a five-seater and in the fully loaded Limited O variant. India is the first market outside North America to locally assemble the Grand Cherokee.

Jeep Grand Cherokee: Pricing

The Jeep Grand Cherokee is currently priced at 67.50 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available in only the ‘Limited (O)’ variant. The Signature Edition of the SUV, however, is expected to be offered at a slight premium to the standard edition.

First Published Date: 11 Jun 2025, 13:26 PM IST

