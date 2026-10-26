Jeep set to launch pickup truck in India; expected to be Wrangler-based Gladiator

American automobile conglomerate Stellantis has announced that its latest ‘Brand House 2030’ strategy includes launching 12 new models across its Jeep and Citroen brands in India. This comes on the heels of the larger ‘FaSTLane 2030’ strategy, which aims at restructuring global operations, cost-cutting, and accelerating product rollouts by 2030. Stellantis aims to launch five new models for Jeep as well as seven new models for Citroen, with the conglomerate set to launch a B-segment SUV, C-segment SUV, a D-segment SUV and a D-segment pickup truck in the Jeep portfolio.

Stellantis plans 12 new Jeep and Citroen models for India by 2030, potentially including the Jeep Gladiator pickup, featuring a V6 petrol engine and advanced off-road capabilities.

The D-segment pickup truck is expected to be the Jeep Gladiator, which is based on the Jeep Wrangler, owing to the increasing popularity of pickup trucks in India, with Mahindra set to launch its Scorpio Lifestyler next year. Currently, the Indian market boasts options including the Toyota Hilux and Isuzu V-Cross, among others. However, the Jeep Gladiator is expected to be priced significantly higher than the Hilux, V-Cross and Lifestyler.

Jeep Gladiator: Engine and Off-Road Capabilities

Internationally, the Jeep Gladiator is offered with a 3.6L naturally aspirated V6 petrol engine, producing 288 PS and 352 Nm of torque, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. Additionally, power is sent to all four wheels through a four-wheel-drive (4WD) system.

Beyond its engine and drivetrain, the Gladiator benefits from an extensive set of hardware designed for demanding off-road conditions. The equipment includes multiple terrain modes, a front sway bar disconnect system, a low-range transfer case and heavy-duty Dana solid axles, depending on the variant. Additional off-road equipment includes rock rails, steel underbody protection, an electronic rear locking differential and FOX hydraulic dampers.

Jeep Gladiator: Design

The Jeep Gladiator is essentially a pickup truck version of the Wrangler, sharing several design elements with its SUV sibling. The front fascia is similar to that of the Wrangler, featuring round LED headlamps, Jeep's signature seven-slot grille and a muscular bonnet. The Gladiator's side profile boasts a traditional boxy silhouette, black pull-type door handles, squared-off wheel arches, and 17-inch alloy wheels paired with all-terrain tyres. At the rear, the pickup features square LED taillamps and a Jeep logo on the tailgate. Notably, it gets the pass-through window integrated into the rear windshield.

Jeep Gladiator: Interior

On the inside, the Jeep Gladiator boasts a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system positioned at the centre of the dashboard. The company has retained physical buttons for essential functions. Other interior highlights include a three-spoke steering wheel, a twin-pod instrument cluster and leatherette upholstery. Much like the Wrangler, the Gladiator also offers removable doors and a detachable hardtop. In addition, its foldable windshield enhances the open-air driving experience.

Jeep Gladiator: Features and Safety

The Jeep Gladiator comes equipped with a comprehensive range of convenience and comfort features, including dual-zone climate control, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, power windows, a height-adjustable driver's seat, an eight-speaker Alpine sound system, power-adjustable and heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, built-in navigation and an auto-dimming inside rear-view mirror (IRVM).

On the safety front, the Gladiator comes with Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), six airbags, a rear-view camera and rear parking sensors. Electronic stability control and hill-hold assist are also part of its equipment package.

Also Read : 5 diesel-powered SUVs with 4x4 I would buy in India for off-roading

Jeep Gladiator: Expected Launch Date and Price

Jeep has yet to announce an official launch date for the Gladiator in India. According to the latest product strategy announcement, the first product under the new roadmap is scheduled to launch by Q2 2027. The starting ex-showroom price of the Jeep Gladiator in India is expected to be in the range of ₹70 lakh to ₹80 lakh.

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