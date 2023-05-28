Copyright © HT Media Limited
Jeep recalls 90,000 Grand Cherokees over a faulty steering column. Details here

Jeep has issued a recall covering 90,000 Grand Cherokee and Grand Cherokee L SUVs over a potentially disconnecting steering column. The SUV manufacturer says the affected Jeep models built between 2021 and 2023 come equipped with steering columns that may fail, leading to a loss of steering control.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 28 May 2023, 14:04 PM
The 2021-2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee and Grand Cherokee L models covered by the recall come equipped with steering columns that may potentially disconnect, leading to a loss of steering control.

The affected Jeep Grand Cherokee and Grand Cherokee L models claim to come with faulty steering wheels that have been compromised by a manufacturing error at the plant. The defect has made the 2022-2023 Grand Cherokee and the 2021-2023 Grand Cherokee L impacted by the recall. The recall campaign has impacted a total of 89,372 units of the Grand Cherokee and Grand Cherokee L models in the US.

Also Read : Planning to buy an all-electric Jeep Wrangler? You might have to wait till 2027

The recall campaign was initiated after the automaker received a report of a potential loss of steering condition. The auto company then launched an internal probe that found 15 warranty claims related to a steering column issue. However, the auto company said that it is not aware of any accidents, injuries or deaths related to the manufacturing error. The manufacturer also said that some of the Jeep SUVs had undergone repairs during the assembly process that were not right. As Jeep says, this has resulted in the incorrect installation of their intermediate shaft.

The US auto manufacturer, in its analysis, has discovered that the improperly fitted intermediate shaft could disconnect from the U-joint, ultimately leading to a loss of steering control of the vehicle. This could result in a fatal crash. Jeep also says that the drivers of the affected vehicles may notice the problem by paying attention while steering the vehicle or by a noise when the vehicle is turning.

Jeep further stated that the voluntary recall of the affected vehicles would make sure the suspected cars are inspected and the faulty intermediate shafts are replaced.

First Published Date: 28 May 2023, 14:04 PM IST
