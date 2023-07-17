Copyright © HT Media Limited
Jeep offers Compass, Meridian SUVs with assured buyback at 40,000 per month

Jeep India aims to increase its presence in the SUV market with the launch of its own assured buyback programme for its buyers. The carmaker has launched Jeep Adventure Assured programme, which offers the Compass and Meridian SUVs at lower EMIs besides offering other facilities to its customers. The Compass is the best-selling model from the carmaker. The Meridian SUV was launched last year as a premium three-row SUV to rival the likes of Toyota Fortuner.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 17 Jul 2023, 15:09 PM
Jeep India has launched its own assured buyback programme for Compass and Meridian SUV buyers in India starting from ₹40,000 per month.

According to Jeep India, the buyback programme is ‘designed to provide an unmatched ownership experience for Jeep enthusiasts’. The carmaker claims one will need to pay 40,000 to drive home either of the two SUVs. The EMI, Keep claims, is lower by 27 per cent. One of the key features of Jeep Adventure Assured programme is the carmaker's offer of buyback of up to 55 per cent of the SUV's ex-showroom price. This will be applicable for ownership of up to four years and drive average of up to 20,000 kms every year.

Jeep India said that the initiative offers other facilities to its customers. This includes a complete ownership package with assured buyback, extended warranty, annual maintenance, roadside assistance as well as insurance cover for the first year of ownership.

First Published Date: 17 Jul 2023, 15:09 PM IST
