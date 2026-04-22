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Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Jeep Meridian Vs Mg Gloster: Which Suv Would You Buy If You Had A Budget Of 45 Lakh?

Jeep Meridian vs MG Gloster: Which SUV would you buy if you had a budget of 45 lakh?

By: Saptak Bardhan
Updated on: 22 Apr 2026, 21:27 pm
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In the Indian 4x4 market, the Jeep Meridian offers off-roading heritage and affordability, while the larger MG Gloster provides superior dimensions, advanced tech, and a more powerful twin-turbo engine option.

Jeep Meridian vs MG Gloster (Image: AI Generated)
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Jeep Meridian
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Considering the crowded SUV market in India, it is not exactly hard to find a three-row, seven-seater 4x4SUV. Despite the crowd, there are only a handful of SUVs that fulfil this criteria, making this an increasingly easy choice for customers. While most of them like to go with reliability of the Toyota Fortuner, a few like the off-roading legacy and DNA of the Jeep Meridian or something new, which is the MG Gloster. However, who would emerge victorious between the Jeep Meridian and the MG Gloster? Let’s find out:

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Jeep Meridian vs MG Gloster: Engine

The Jeep Meridian gets only one engine option and is powered by a 2.0L Multijet II turbocharged diesel engine producing 167.67 bhp and 350 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed manual transmission or a nine-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The MG Gloster, on the other hand, gets two different diesel engine options: a 2.0L turbocharged diesel engine and a 2.0L twin-turbocharged diesel engine producing 158.8 bhp and 373.5 Nm of torque, and 212 bhp and 478 Nm of torque, respectively. Both engine options are paired with an eight-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

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Jeep Meridian vs MG Gloster: Dimensions

The Jeep Meridian measures 4,769 mm in length, 1,859 mm in width and 1,698 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,782 mm. In addition to that, the Jeep Meridian boasts a ground clearance of up to 214 mm. The MG Gloster, on the other hand, measures 4,985 mm in length, 1,926 mm in width and 1,867 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,950 mm. Additionally, the MG Gloster boasts a ground clearance of 210 mm.

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Jeep Meridian vs MG Gloster: Features

Jeep Meridian gets a host of features, including a panoramic sunroof, 8-way power adjustable driver seat and co-driver seat, four-way lumbar support adjustment for driver and co-driver seat, ventilated front seats, a 10.1-inch digital infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, dual-zone automatic climate control, rear AC vents for second and third row, cruise control, rain sensing wipers, and 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster, among others

MG Gloster, on the other hand, gets features such as a 12.3-inch digital infotainment system, panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, massaging driver seat, 12-speaker sound system, 360-degree system, ADAS, cruise control, paddle shifters, fully automatic powered tailgate, air conditioning system, second-and third-row AC vents, rain-sensing wipers, sunglass holder, rear wiper and washer and all power windows, among others.

Jeep Meridian vs MG Gloster: Price

The starting ex-showroom price of the Jeep Meridian is set at 23.33 lakh, while the starting ex-showroom price of the MG Gloster is set at 38.33 lakh.

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First Published Date: 22 Apr 2026, 21:27 pm IST
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