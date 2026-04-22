Jeep Meridian vs MG Gloster: Which SUV would you buy if you had a budget of 45 lakh?

Considering the crowded SUV market in India, it is not exactly hard to find a three-row, seven-seater 4x4SUV. Despite the crowd, there are only a handful of SUVs that fulfil this criteria, making this an increasingly easy choice for customers. While most of them like to go with reliability of the Toyota Fortuner , a few like the off-roading legacy and DNA of the Jeep Meridian or something new, which is the MG Gloster . However, who would emerge victorious between the Jeep Meridian and the MG Gloster? Let’s find out:

In the Indian 4x4 market, the Jeep Meridian offers off-roading heritage and affordability, while the larger MG Gloster provides superior dimensions, advanced tech, and a more powerful twin-turbo engine option.

Jeep Meridian vs MG Gloster: Engine

The Jeep Meridian gets only one engine option and is powered by a 2.0L Multijet II turbocharged diesel engine producing 167.67 bhp and 350 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed manual transmission or a nine-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The MG Gloster, on the other hand, gets two different diesel engine options: a 2.0L turbocharged diesel engine and a 2.0L twin-turbocharged diesel engine producing 158.8 bhp and 373.5 Nm of torque, and 212 bhp and 478 Nm of torque, respectively. Both engine options are paired with an eight-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

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Jeep Meridian vs MG Gloster: Dimensions

The Jeep Meridian measures 4,769 mm in length, 1,859 mm in width and 1,698 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,782 mm. In addition to that, the Jeep Meridian boasts a ground clearance of up to 214 mm. The MG Gloster, on the other hand, measures 4,985 mm in length, 1,926 mm in width and 1,867 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,950 mm. Additionally, the MG Gloster boasts a ground clearance of 210 mm.

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Jeep Meridian vs MG Gloster: Features

Jeep Meridian gets a host of features, including a panoramic sunroof, 8-way power adjustable driver seat and co-driver seat, four-way lumbar support adjustment for driver and co-driver seat, ventilated front seats, a 10.1-inch digital infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, dual-zone automatic climate control, rear AC vents for second and third row, cruise control, rain sensing wipers, and 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster, among others

MG Gloster, on the other hand, gets features such as a 12.3-inch digital infotainment system, panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, massaging driver seat, 12-speaker sound system, 360-degree system, ADAS, cruise control, paddle shifters, fully automatic powered tailgate, air conditioning system, second-and third-row AC vents, rain-sensing wipers, sunglass holder, rear wiper and washer and all power windows, among others.

Jeep Meridian vs MG Gloster: Price

The starting ex-showroom price of the Jeep Meridian is set at ₹23.33 lakh, while the starting ex-showroom price of the MG Gloster is set at ₹38.33 lakh.

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