Jeep Meridian vs MG Gloster: Which large SUV should you buy?

Jeep India recently launched the 2024 Meridian in the Indian market. The SUV go t a mild facelift, new features, updated interior and a price cut due to new variants. One of the main rivals of the Meridian is the MG Gloster . Here's how the both SUVs fare against each other.

Jeep Meridian vs MG Gloster: Dimensions

In terms of dimensions, the Gloster measures 4,985 mm in length, 1,926 mm in width and has a height of 1,867 mm. On the other hand, the Meridian measures has a length of 4,769 mm, a width of 1,859 mm and stands 1,698 mm tall. Even in terms of the wheelbase, the Gloster is longer at 2,950 mm whereas the Meridian has a wheelbase of 2,782 mm.

Jeep Meridian vs MG Gloster: Specs

Both SUVs are only available with a 2.0-litre diesel engine only. The Meridian's engine puts out 168 bhp and 350 Nm. It comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 9-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The Gloster's engine is available in two states of tune. In the 4WD variants, it puts out 214 bhp of max power and 478 Nm of peak torque whereas in the 2WD variants, the same engine produces 160 bhp and 373 Nm. Both come mated to an 8-speed torque converter automatic transmission only. There is no manual gearbox on offer.

Jeep Meridian vs MG Gloster: Design

In terms of design, the Gloster does look more butch because of its larger dimensions. The Meridian, on the other hand, does look classy. For 2024, Jeep updated the Meridian with a new set of alloy wheels, new upholstery and colour options. MG is currently preparing to launch the new generation of the Gloster that is being tested on the Indian roads.

Jeep Meridian vs MG Gloster: Features

JSW MG Motor India is known to offer a lot of features with its vehicles and it stands true for the Gloster as well. The big SUV comes with ventilated and heated seats with a massaging function for the driver and there is also 3-zone climate control. There is also an automatic parking assist, paddle shifters and 64 colours for the ambient lighting. So, the Gloster is better equipped in terms of features. However, both SUVs do come with ADAS features.

Jeep Meridian vs MG Gloster: Prices

The prices of the Meridian start at ₹24.99 lakh and go up to ₹38.49 lakh. The Gloster costs between ₹38.80 lakh and ₹43.87 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.

