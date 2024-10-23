HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Jeep Meridian Suv Reinvents Itself But Does It Work? 5 Key Updates

Jeep Meridian SUV reinvents itself but does it work? 5 key updates

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 23 Oct 2024, 06:34 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Available in a five or seven-seat configuration, the latest Jeep Meridian gets a redesigned fascia. It now starts at ₹24.99 lakh and tops out at ₹36
...
2025 Jeep Meridian
Jeep India recently launched the 2025 Meridian in the Indian market. The updated SUV comes with a few new features and cosmetic upgrades. 
The token amount for the booking is <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50,000 and interested customers can visit Jeep's website or the nearest authorized dealerships to book the SUV. Jeep will begin deliveries of the 2025 Meridian by the end of this month.
The 2025 Jeep Meridian continues to be powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine that generates 168 bhp at 3,750 rpm and a maximum torque of 350 Nm available between 1,750-2,500 rpm. 
It is mated to a 6-speed manual transmission or a 9-speed torque converter automatic transmission. There is 4x2 and 4x4 on offer.
The company claims that the Meridian is one of the most fuel-efficient SUVs in its category with a claimed fuel efficiency of 16.25 kmpl.
Till now, Jeep India has been selling the 2025 Meridian with a 7-seater option but now Jeep has now added a 5-seater option as well.
The 2025 Jeep Meridian will come with an Advanced Driver Aids System or ADAS. It will comprise over 70 safety features, according to Jeep. The SUV will get Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning and Collision Mitigation Braking among other features.
The 2025 Jeep Meridian is available in four trim levels - Longitude, Longitude Plus, Limited (O) and Overland. 
The 2025 Jeep Meridian has been updated with a new vegan leather (vinyl fabric in Longitude) and suede/ vegan leather accents, with visible copper stitching. Meanwhile, the seats, dashboard, and armrests feature premium soft-touch materials.
In terms of tech, the updated Meridian features a customizable 10.25-inch full digital instrument cluster and a 10.1-inch full HD touchscreen infotainment system with built-in navigation and wireless mirroring for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Wireless smartphone charging and multiple USB ports, dual-zone automatic climate control, electric-adjustable front seats, and a panoramic sunroof are also available in the cabin.
View all Images
The 2025 Jeep Meridian starts at ₹24.99 lakh, ex-showroom, India and is available in four trim levels - Longitude, Longitude Plus, Limited (O) and Overland
Jeep India recently launched the 2025 Meridian in the Indian market. The updated SUV comes with a few new features and cosmetic upgrades. 
1/10
Jeep India recently launched the 2025 Meridian in the Indian market. The updated SUV comes with a few new features and cosmetic upgrades. 
The token amount for the booking is <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50,000 and interested customers can visit Jeep's website or the nearest authorized dealerships to book the SUV. Jeep will begin deliveries of the 2025 Meridian by the end of this month.
2/10
The token amount for the booking is 50,000 and interested customers can visit Jeep's website or the nearest authorized dealerships to book the SUV. Jeep will begin deliveries of the 2025 Meridian by the end of this month.
The 2025 Jeep Meridian continues to be powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine that generates 168 bhp at 3,750 rpm and a maximum torque of 350 Nm available between 1,750-2,500 rpm. 
3/10
The 2025 Jeep Meridian continues to be powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine that generates 168 bhp at 3,750 rpm and a maximum torque of 350 Nm available between 1,750-2,500 rpm. 
It is mated to a 6-speed manual transmission or a 9-speed torque converter automatic transmission. There is 4x2 and 4x4 on offer.
4/10
It is mated to a 6-speed manual transmission or a 9-speed torque converter automatic transmission. There is 4x2 and 4x4 on offer.
The company claims that the Meridian is one of the most fuel-efficient SUVs in its category with a claimed fuel efficiency of 16.25 kmpl.
5/10
The company claims that the Meridian is one of the most fuel-efficient SUVs in its category with a claimed fuel efficiency of 16.25 kmpl.
Till now, Jeep India has been selling the 2025 Meridian with a 7-seater option but now Jeep has now added a 5-seater option as well.
6/10
Till now, Jeep India has been selling the 2025 Meridian with a 7-seater option but now Jeep has now added a 5-seater option as well.
The 2025 Jeep Meridian will come with an Advanced Driver Aids System or ADAS. It will comprise over 70 safety features, according to Jeep. The SUV will get Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning and Collision Mitigation Braking among other features.
7/10
The 2025 Jeep Meridian will come with an Advanced Driver Aids System or ADAS. It will comprise over 70 safety features, according to Jeep. The SUV will get Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning and Collision Mitigation Braking among other features.
The 2025 Jeep Meridian is available in four trim levels - Longitude, Longitude Plus, Limited (O) and Overland. 
8/10
The 2025 Jeep Meridian is available in four trim levels - Longitude, Longitude Plus, Limited (O) and Overland. 
The 2025 Jeep Meridian has been updated with a new vegan leather (vinyl fabric in Longitude) and suede/ vegan leather accents, with visible copper stitching. Meanwhile, the seats, dashboard, and armrests feature premium soft-touch materials.
9/10
The 2025 Jeep Meridian has been updated with a new vegan leather (vinyl fabric in Longitude) and suede/ vegan leather accents, with visible copper stitching. Meanwhile, the seats, dashboard, and armrests feature premium soft-touch materials.
In terms of tech, the updated Meridian features a customizable 10.25-inch full digital instrument cluster and a 10.1-inch full HD touchscreen infotainment system with built-in navigation and wireless mirroring for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Wireless smartphone charging and multiple USB ports, dual-zone automatic climate control, electric-adjustable front seats, and a panoramic sunroof are also available in the cabin.
10/10
In terms of tech, the updated Meridian features a customizable 10.25-inch full digital instrument cluster and a 10.1-inch full HD touchscreen infotainment system with built-in navigation and wireless mirroring for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Wireless smartphone charging and multiple USB ports, dual-zone automatic climate control, electric-adjustable front seats, and a panoramic sunroof are also available in the cabin.

American SUV maker, Jeep has recently updated its D-segment SUV offering in India, Meridian. While the 2025 Jeep Meridian doesn't get changes on the design front, it gets updated with new tech and a revised interior with 5 or 7 seater option.

Interestingly, the 2025 Jeep Meridian starts at 24.99 lakh, ex-showroom, India which is 6 lakh cheaper than the previous base model of the SUV. The 2025 Meridian is available in four trim levels -Longitude, Longitude Plus, Limited (O) and Overland. Here are the key highlights of the recently updated 2025 Jeep Meridian.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Jeep Meridian (HT Auto photo)
Jeep Meridian
Engine Icon1956.0 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 29.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Toyota Fortuner (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Fortuner
Engine Icon2755 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 33.43 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hyundai Tucson (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Tucson
Engine Icon1999 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 29.02 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hyundai Tucson 2024 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Tucson 2024
Engine Icon1999 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 30 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Volkswagen Tiguan (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Tiguan
Engine Icon1984 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 35.17 Lakhs
Compare
Skoda Kodiaq (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Kodiaq
Engine Icon1984 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 34.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

(Also read: Jeep Meridian facelift launched at 24.99 lakh. Here are the updates…)

2025 Jeep Meridian: Price

The 2025 Jeep Meridian now starts at 24.99 lakh for the baseLongitude variant. Meanwhile, the Jeep Meridian Longitude Plus is priced at 27.50 lakh and the Limited(O) is priced at 30.49 lakh. The top of the line Jeep Meridian Overland is priced at 36.49 lakh. While the Longitude, Longitude Plus and Limited (O) are only available in 4X2 wheel version, the Overland trim level also gets an option for 4X4 wheel drive at a premium of 2 lakh.

2025 Jeep Meridian: Design

In terms of design, the 2025 Jeep Meridian remains similar to the older version. However with accessories it gets black treatment underneath the LED headlights. Other than this, everything remains similar. The lower half of the bumper gets a chrome strip, meanwhile the SUV continues to feature the signature seven slot grille. At the rear the LED tail lights feature satin chrome accents along with a d horizontal bar. Meanwhile the side profile of the updated Meridian continue to feature trapezoidal wheel arches.

2025 Jeep Meridian: Interior and features

The biggest change that the 2025 Jeep Meridian gets is the option for five or seven seats. Additionally, the Meridian has been updated with a new vegan leather (vinyl fabric) available in Longitude variant and suede/ vegan leather accents, with visible copper stitching for higher trim levels. Meanwhile, the seats, dashboard, and armrests feature premium soft touch materials.

In addition to this, the 2025 Jeep Meridian further gets an upgraded connectivity suite with Uconnect connected services with GSDP 2.0 connectivity protocol. Some of the key features include automatic SOS call, remote engine start/stop with AC preconditioning, Alexa home to vehicle, smartwatch extension, vehicle health report with alert, connected one-box navigation search with live traffic, weather and incident updates and OTA firmware updates.

Also watch: Jeep India strategy ahead: Will continue to be premium, lifestyle statement

Other notable elements of the cabin include a customizable 10.25 inch full digital instrument cluster and a 10.1 inch full HD touchscreen infotainment system with built-in navigation and wireless mirroring for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Wireless smartphone charging and multiple USB ports, dual-zone automatic climate control, electric-adjustable front seats, and a panoramic sunroof are also available in the cabin.

2025 Jeep Meridian: Safety

Another key change added to the updated Meridian is the inclusion of ADAS(Advanced Driver Assistance System) capabilities.The top of the line Overland trim of the 2025 Meridian gets ADAS level 2 capabilities, which the company claims are relevant to Indian road and traffic conditions.

(Also read: 2025 Jeep Meridian deliveries to begin by October end)

Equipped with a front radar and camera based system, the Jeep Meridian offers adaptive cruise control with stop and go, intelligent speed assist, full speed forward collision warning with collision mitigation braking, lane departure warning and lane keep assist, traffic sign recognition, surround view monitor, smart beam assist, blind spot detection and driver attention alert among others.

2025 Jeep Meridian: Engine

The 2025 Jeep Meridian continues to get powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine that generates 168 bhp at 3,750 rpm and a maximum torque of 350 Nm available between 1,750-2,500 rpm. The company claims that the Meridian is one of the most fuel efficient SUVs in its category with a claimed fuel efficiency of 16.25 kmpl.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 23 Oct 2024, 06:34 AM IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.