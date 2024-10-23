Jeep Meridian SUV reinvents itself but does it work? 5 key updates

American SUV maker, Jeep has recently updated its D-segment SUV offering in India, Meridian. While the 2025 Jeep Meridian doesn't get changes on the design front, it gets updated with new tech and a revised interior with 5 or 7 seater option.

Available in a five or seven-seat configuration, the latest Jeep Meridian gets a redesigned fascia. It now starts at ₹24.99 lakh and tops out at ₹36

Interestingly, the 2025 Jeep Meridian starts at ₹24.99 lakh, ex-showroom, India which is ₹6 lakh cheaper than the previous base model of the SUV. The 2025 Meridian is available in four trim levels -Longitude, Longitude Plus, Limited (O) and Overland. Here are the key highlights of the recently updated 2025 Jeep Meridian.

2025 Jeep Meridian: Price

The 2025 Jeep Meridian now starts at ₹24.99 lakh for the baseLongitude variant. Meanwhile, the Jeep Meridian Longitude Plus is priced at ₹27.50 lakh and the Limited(O) is priced at ₹30.49 lakh. The top of the line Jeep Meridian Overland is priced at ₹36.49 lakh. While the Longitude, Longitude Plus and Limited (O) are only available in 4X2 wheel version, the Overland trim level also gets an option for 4X4 wheel drive at a premium of ₹2 lakh.

2025 Jeep Meridian: Design

In terms of design, the 2025 Jeep Meridian remains similar to the older version. However with accessories it gets black treatment underneath the LED headlights. Other than this, everything remains similar. The lower half of the bumper gets a chrome strip, meanwhile the SUV continues to feature the signature seven slot grille. At the rear the LED tail lights feature satin chrome accents along with a d horizontal bar. Meanwhile the side profile of the updated Meridian continue to feature trapezoidal wheel arches.

2025 Jeep Meridian: Interior and features

The biggest change that the 2025 Jeep Meridian gets is the option for five or seven seats. Additionally, the Meridian has been updated with a new vegan leather (vinyl fabric) available in Longitude variant and suede/ vegan leather accents, with visible copper stitching for higher trim levels. Meanwhile, the seats, dashboard, and armrests feature premium soft touch materials.

In addition to this, the 2025 Jeep Meridian further gets an upgraded connectivity suite with Uconnect connected services with GSDP 2.0 connectivity protocol. Some of the key features include automatic SOS call, remote engine start/stop with AC preconditioning, Alexa home to vehicle, smartwatch extension, vehicle health report with alert, connected one-box navigation search with live traffic, weather and incident updates and OTA firmware updates.

Other notable elements of the cabin include a customizable 10.25 inch full digital instrument cluster and a 10.1 inch full HD touchscreen infotainment system with built-in navigation and wireless mirroring for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Wireless smartphone charging and multiple USB ports, dual-zone automatic climate control, electric-adjustable front seats, and a panoramic sunroof are also available in the cabin.

2025 Jeep Meridian: Safety

Another key change added to the updated Meridian is the inclusion of ADAS(Advanced Driver Assistance System) capabilities.The top of the line Overland trim of the 2025 Meridian gets ADAS level 2 capabilities, which the company claims are relevant to Indian road and traffic conditions.

Equipped with a front radar and camera based system, the Jeep Meridian offers adaptive cruise control with stop and go, intelligent speed assist, full speed forward collision warning with collision mitigation braking, lane departure warning and lane keep assist, traffic sign recognition, surround view monitor, smart beam assist, blind spot detection and driver attention alert among others.

2025 Jeep Meridian: Engine

The 2025 Jeep Meridian continues to get powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine that generates 168 bhp at 3,750 rpm and a maximum torque of 350 Nm available between 1,750-2,500 rpm. The company claims that the Meridian is one of the most fuel efficient SUVs in its category with a claimed fuel efficiency of 16.25 kmpl.

