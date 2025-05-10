Jeep Meridian for Brazil updated with new 2.2-litre diesel engine

The Jeep Meridian , sold as the Commander in Brazil, has been updated with a new 2.2-litre diesel engine in the Latin American market. The Jeep Meridian sold in India gets a 2.0-litre diesel engine, which was also available in the Brazilian market. However, the automaker has now equipped the three-row SUV with a more powerful engine and will be available only in the top-spec Overland trim.

The Jeep Meridian, sold as the Commander in Brazil, gets a more powerful diesel engine on the top-spec Overland variant, along with bigger brakes, a new exhaust system, and more.

Jeep Commander (Meridian) gets new 2.2-litre

The Jeep Commander Overland is equipped with the 2.2-litre turbo diesel tuned for 197 bhp and 450 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission that sends power to all four wheels via the 4x4 system. In contrast, the previously available 2.0-litre diesel churned out 168 bhp and 380 Nm of peak torque for the Brazilian market.

The Jeep Commander for Brazil not only packs a more powerful diesel engine but also gets several upgrades in the process. It now packs bigger front brakes to handle the additional power, while the 9-speed automatic transmission gets 14 per cent longer ratios in order to accommodate the additional torque. The new Commander with the 2.2-litre mill is also faster with 0-100 kmph coming up in 9.7 seconds, as opposed to 11.6 seconds with the older engine. There’s also a new ARLA 32 type emission reduction system borrowed from the Ram Rampage pickup truck.

The Jeep Meridian for India continues with the tried and tested 2.0-litre MultiJet II diesel engine

Jeep Meridian continues with 2.0-litre diesel

The Jeep Commander for Brazil is built at the automaker’s manufacturing plant in Goiana, alongside the left-hand drive versions of the Compass and Renegade. The Jeep Meridian sold in India, in the right-hand drive guise, is built at the automaker’s Ranjangoan facility in Pune for domestic and export markets.

The Jeep Meridian for India is powered by the tried and tested 2.0-litre MultiJet II diesel engine that develops 168 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque, paired with 9-speed automatic transmission with a 4x4 system. The same engine powers a host of SUVs in India including the Tata Harrier and Safari, MG Hector and Hector Plus, and the Jeep Compass too. The motor complies with the latest regulations, so chances are slim it will be replaced by the new 2.2-litre diesel motor.

